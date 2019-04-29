Deep Yellow Limited: March Quarterly Activities Report
HIGHLIGHTS
REPTILE PROJECT
- Resource estimate update from infill drilling at Tumas 1&2, Tumas 1 East and Tumas 3 West produced a 51% increase of the resource base while maintaining the average grade.
o Combined Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources now stand at 67.4Mlb grading 352ppm eU3O8 from these deposits.
- Resources within the Tumas palaeochannel system now total 86.2Mlb at 310 ppm eU3O8 - three-fold increase since November 2016.
- Overall palaeochannel-related Mineral Resources have been doubled since November 2016 and are now 104.2Mlb grading 295ppm eU3O8.
Post Quarter Results
- Positive ongoing drilling at Tumas 1 East identified 3km of continuous mineralisation in Tributary 5.
- Exploration drilling at Tumas Central successfully defining consistent uranium mineralisation along 1.5km of palaeochannel.
- 60km of uranium-fertile palaeochannel targets remains to be properly tested (only 50% of target evaluated to date).
NOVA JV PROJECT
- JOGMEC approved annual budget of A$1.05M to March 2020
