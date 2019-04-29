VIDEO: Ellis Martin Report: Barrian Mining Corp.: Completes IPO and Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

Vancouver, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with Maximillian Sali, the CEO of Barrian Mining Corp. (CVE:BARI), a new junior exploration company focused on acquiring proven gold assets in the United States. Mr. Sali discusses both the Carlin Trend type Bolo Project in Nevada and the Sleeper Project in New Mexico. Barrian Mining Corp. is pleased to announce that the Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of 13,362,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $0.20 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,672,400. The Shares were listed on April 24, 2019 on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and are expected to commence trading on the Exchange on or about Monday, April 29, 2019 under the trading symbol "BARI".To view the Video Audio, please visit:http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/96938/BarrianTo view the release, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KFEG21BM





About Barrian Mining Corp.:



Barrian Mining Corp. (CVE:BARI) is a new junior exploration company focused on acquiring proven gold assets in the United States. Barrian is composed of successful public market entrepreneurs whose goal is to create value for shareholders through the drill bit.





