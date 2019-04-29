Holding(s) in Company
For immediate release
29 April 2019
Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI) was informed on 29 April 2019 of a change in holding of the ordinary shares of the Company The TR-1 received by the Company is set out below in full.
Enquiries:
|Serabi Gold plc
|Clive Line
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
|Finance Director
|Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
|Email: contact@serabigold.com
|Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser
|Roland Cornish
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
|Michael Cornish
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
|Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker
|Ross Allister
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
|James Bavister
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii
|Serabi Gold Plc
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|x
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii
|Christopher Kingsman
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|Anker Holding AG
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v
|25 April 2019
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|29 April 2019
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii
|below 3%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|2,523,850
|2,523,850
|1,698,850
|1,698,850
|below 3%
|GB00B4T0YL77
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date xiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|1,698,850
|below 3%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
|
Anker Holding AG (100% owned by CK)
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
|
13. Additional information:
|14. Contact name:
|15. Contact telephone number: