For immediate release

29 April 2019

Serabi Gold plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Holding(s) in Company

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI) was informed on 29 April 2019 of a change in holding of the ordinary shares of the Company The TR-1 received by the Company is set out below in full.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692 Email: contact@serabigold.com Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396 Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396 Peel Hunt LLP

UK Broker Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900 James Bavister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: ii Serabi Gold Plc 2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: iii Christopher Kingsman 4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv Anker Holding AG 5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: v 25 April 2019 6. Date on which issuer notified: 29 April 2019 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or

reached: vi, vii below 3%







8. Notified details: A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix Class/type of

shares



if possible using

the ISIN CODE Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights x Direct Direct xi Indirect xii Direct Indirect 2,523,850 2,523,850 1,698,850 1,698,850 below 3% GB00B4T0YL77 B: Qualifying Financial Instruments Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date xiii Exercise/

Conversion Period xiv Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/ converted. % of voting

rights C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial

instrument Exercise price Expiration date xvii Exercise/

Conversion period xviii Number of voting rights instrument refers to



% of voting rights xix, xx







Nominal Delta Total (A+B+C) Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights 1,698,850 below 3%





