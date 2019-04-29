Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Holding(s) in Company

10:15 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

For immediate release
29 April 2019
Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Holding(s) in Company

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI) was informed on 29 April 2019 of a change in holding of the ordinary shares of the Company The TR-1 received by the Company is set out below in full.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser
Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker
Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
James Bavister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		 Serabi Gold Plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		 Christopher Kingsman
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		 Anker Holding AG
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		 25 April 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified: 29 April 2019
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		 below 3%



8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		 Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		 Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		 Number
of
Voting
Rights		 Number
of shares		 Number of voting
rights		 % of voting rights x
Direct Direct xi Indirect xii Direct Indirect
2,523,850 2,523,850 1,698,850 1,698,850 below 3%
GB00B4T0YL77
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		 Expiration
date xiii		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		 % of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		 Exercise price Expiration date xvii Exercise/
Conversion period xviii		 Number of voting rights instrument refers to

 % of voting rights xix, xx


Nominal Delta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights
1,698,850 below 3%



9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi


Anker Holding AG (100% owned by CK)
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:

14. Contact name:
15. Contact telephone number:

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Serabi Gold Plc

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.serabigold.com


