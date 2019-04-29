Ely Gold Royalties Clarifies Terms of Lincoln Hill NSR

Vancouver, April 29, 2019 - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQB: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold") announces a clarification to its April 23, 2019 press release regarding the acquisition of a 1.00% (one percent) NSR royalty (the "Lincoln Hill Royalty") on the Lincoln Hill Property, operated by Coeur Mining Inc. ("Coeur"). The initial press release announced that the purchase consideration would be a (i) cash component of $750,000 and (ii) the issuance of 500,000 common stock purchase warrants, each full warrant will allow the Seller to purchase one share of Ely Gold common stock at CAN$0.17 for 2 years from the closing date. To comply with TSXV filing regulations, the terms have been changed to reflect a cash component of $755,000 and a warrant exercise price of CAN$0.18. The additional cash component will be paid at closing. All other terms in the initial press release remain the same.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Vancouver-based, emerging royalty company with development assets focused in Nevada and Quebec. Its current portfolio includes 32 Deeded Royalties and 19 properties optioned to third parties. Ely Gold's royalty portfolio includes producing royalties, fully-permitted mines and development projects that are at or near producing mines. The Company is actively seeking opportunities to purchase existing third-party royalties for its portfolio, and all the Company's Option Properties are expected to produce royalties, if exercised. The royalty and option portfolios are currently generating significant revenue. Ely Gold is well positioned with its current portfolio of over 20 available properties to generate additional operating revenue through option and sale transactions. The Company has a proven track record of maximizing the value of its properties through claim consolidation and advancement using its extensive, proprietary data base. All portfolio properties are sold or optioned on a 100% basis, while the Company retains net smelter royalty interests. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to generate royalty transactions, its successful strategy of organically creating royalties, its equity portfolio and its current low valuation, Ely Gold offers shareholders a low-risk leverage to the current price of gold and low-cost access to long-term mineral royalties.

