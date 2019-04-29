DNI Metals - DNI Nears Completion of Environmental License and Extends Warrant Exercise to May 17, 2019

Toronto, April 29, 2019 - DNI Metals Inc. (CSE: DNI) (OTC: DNMKF) ("DNI" or the "Company").

Environmental License

DNI has been in contact with the Office National pour l'Environnement Madagascar, ("ONE"), both the regional office, located in the port city, Tamatave, 50 kms from DNI's Projects, and the head office in the capital city of Madagascar.

The ONE has collected all the information needed to complete the licensing process and has informed DNI that it does not need any further information from DNI.

Dan Weir, CEO, commented, "DNI has completed all the required steps in order to obtain its environmental licenses. The final paperwork is being completed by the ONE, and DNI will receive the documents shortly."

Extension and Re-Pricing of Warrants ("wts")

There has been some confusion by some of the brokerage houses as to the terms of the wt offer. DNI is extending the offer to May 17, 2019.

Approximately one third of the wts have been exercised so far.

Terms Clarified

The wts are transferable. Upon properly exercising the warrants at the reduced exercise price of $0.05 per share, the wt holders will receive one common share and one new wt. Please see full details below.

DNI has the following wts that were due to expire:

Date

# of wts Exercise Price March 29, 2019 11,746,595 $0.16 April 5, 2019 9,784,890 $0.16

In order to exercise such warrants at the reduced exercise price of $0.05 per share, a holder of such warrants must validly exercise such warrants on or before, and the Company must receive full payment of the exercise price in immediately available funds on or before, May 17, 2019, at 5:00 pm (Toronto time), that the company will issue the warrant holder a new warrant and one common share.

New Warrant

DNI Metals Inc., "DNI", "The Company", is pleased to offer existing holders of warrants of the company, that if they exercise their current warrant(s) and the company receives payment for the exercised warrant(s), before May 17, 2019, 5pm EST, that the company will issue the warrant holder a new warrant.

Each new full warrant entitles the bearer to purchase one Common Share of the company at an exercise price of C$.20 per share for a period of 60 months from the exercise date. If the closing market price of the Common Shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities is equal to or greater than, $.30 per Common Share for a period of 30 consecutive trading days, or upon the public announcement of the board's decision to build a commercial processing plant capable of producing 10,000 metric tons per year of graphite, then the Company may deliver a notice (the "Acceleration Notice") to the Warrant holder notifying such Warrant holder that the Warrants must be exercised within thirty (30) calendar days from the date of the Acceleration Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the thirtieth (30th) calendar day after the date of Acceleration Notice.

DNI - CSE

DMNKF - OTC

Issued: 124,148,403

For further information, contact:

DNI Metals Inc. - Dan Weir, CEO 416-595-1195

DanWeir@dnimetals.com

Also visit www.dnimetals.com

Forward-looking Statements

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44379