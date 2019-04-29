Tower Resources Announces Commencement of Exploration Program on Nechako Property

Vancouver, April 29, 2019 - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) (OTCQB: TWRFF) ("Tower" or the "Company") Tower Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of their 2019 exploration program on the Nechako property, starting with infill reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the head of the Nechako dispersal train.

The Nechako Au-Ag-Zn-Pb-As dispersal train is similar in size and strength to known trains from some of Canada's largest gold deposits including Blackwater, Casa Berardi, Rainy River, Meadowbank, Meliadine, Amaruk and Hope Bay. It is 1.5 km wide x 3 km long and originates from a 1.5 km long segment of the April Trend adjacent to the historical April showing which contains the same metals.

Mr. Joe Dhami, Tower's President and CEO commented: "We are very excited to follow up on the successful discovery of a new mineralized trend from our 2018 winter RC drilling program and will continue this data driven process to accurately guide our upcoming diamond drill program."

The new RC drilling program follows two earlier, 38 and 13-hole programs that were completed in 2017 and 2018. As detailed in Tower's February 14, 2019, press release (https://www.towerresources.ca), exploration on the Nechako property has historically targeted porphyry Cu mineralization but the RC drilling showed that the real potential of the property is for Au-Ag-Zn-Pb deposits, with As occurring as a key pathfinder element. The drilling identified a major glacial dispersal train of sulphide minerals containing these metals and traced it back to the April Trend, a long, previously unknown, southeast trending mineralized lineament.

The bedrock samples obtained from the RC drill holes showed that the mineralization along the April Trend occurs in siltstone and tuff similar to the host rocks of the Eskay Creek deposit. However the hole spacing, at 200 x 500 m, was too wide to precisely define the axis of the April Trend. In the present RC drilling program, six to eight infill holes will be drilled along the first 500 m of the trend to pin down the axis of mineralization at the precision required for an effective diamond drill test.

The Company plans to commence diamond drilling upon receipt of the till and bedrock results from the RC drill holes.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Stuart Averill, Chairman of ODM, a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton and Highland Valley Copper mines, the Nechako gold project near New Gold's Blackwater project and the More Creek and Voigtberg gold projects in the Golden Triangle area of Northern British Columbia.

