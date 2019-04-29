Vertical Exploration Engages with AGRINOVA for Wollastonite Research and Development

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2019 - Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") is pleased to update shareholders that it has engaged with AGRINOVA over the past year to conduct research and testing of Vertical's St-Onge wollastonite on a range of important agricultural end uses. AGRINOVA, which is a highly-regarded Center for Research and Innovation in Agriculture in Quebec, has been contracted to manage all aspects of a comprehensive research and development program in an effort to optimize the potential agricultural uses of wollastonite and in turn help improve production methods for farmers and agricultural companies located in Quebec.

The research and development program being conducted by AGRINOVA consists of three phases, including product characterization and uses of wollastonite, a market study and the implementation of an applied research program being conducted on the farmlands of the Saguenay Region in Quebec.

The agronomic characterization and verification of wollastonite's uses in agriculture is particularly important to Vertical, as results generated from this ongoing research program will support the Company's plans to market its wollastonite to a range of agricultural customers. The applied research and development work being conducted by AGRINOVA will also directly support the certification of Vertical's St-Onge wollastonite by the Bureau de normalisation du QuÃ©bec (BNQ), an organization accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC), which is a necessary first step for Vertical to take before moving forward with initial sales efforts for its St-Onge wollastonite in Quebec.

Initial results from the three phase program are anticipated to be released within the next few weeks.

ABOUT AGRINOVA

AGRINOVA (www.agrinova.qc.ca), the Center for Research and Innovation in Agriculture, is a Technology Access Centre located in Alma, Quebec that provides technical help and services to farmers and agricultural companies throughout the province in order to help them access new technologies and assist them with the adoption of innovative new technologies and practices. AGRINOVA's technology support focuses primarily on consumer concerns (milk quality); reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; organic or natural products; comfort and well-being of animals; digital adoption; and the economic efficiency of companies.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

