Lithium Chile Announces Filing of 2018 Financial Results

TSX Venture Exchange: LITH

OTC-QB: LTMCF

CALGARY, April 29, 2019 - Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's 2018 Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 164,250 hectares covering sections of 14 salars and 1 laguna complex in Chile.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-QB under the symbol "LTMCF".

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

LITHIUM CHILE INC.

Steven Cochrane

President & CEO

