Power Ore Releases Webinar on Opemiska's Geological Model and Upcoming Drill Program

TORONTO, April 29, 2019 - PowerOre Inc. ("Power Ore" or the "Company") (TSX.V: PORE) is pleased to announce that it has produced a new investor webinar detailing Opemiska's

Recently completed geological model;

Plans and sections depicting the in situ mineralization; and

Detail on its upcoming, fully financed drill program.

The webinar is available, at any time, via the link below:

Power Ore's Opemiska Investor Webinar

About Opemiska Copper Mine Complex

The Opemiska Copper Mine Complex in Quebec was operated by Falconbridge Quebec from 1953 to 1991 where it produced a total of 23 million tonnes at 2.4% copper, 0.3 gpt gold.

Opemiska is located adjacent to the town of Chapais, Quebec within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The project consists of 11 mining claims and covers the past producing Springer & Perry mines which were owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has excellent in place infrastructure including a powerstation and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

Opemiska was mined by Falconbridge as a high-grade underground mining operation, and was in production for over 35 years prior to Ex-In acquiring the property in 1993.

