Chakana Announces CDN$8 Million Strategic Investment From Gold Fields Limited

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2019 - Chakana Copper Corp. (TSX-V: PERU; OTCQB: CHKKF; FWB: 1ZX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which Gold Fields Nazca Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Gold Fields Ltd. (“Gold Fields”) has agreed to subscribe for and purchase 15,686,275 common shares of the Company (the “Chakana Shares”), representing 16.14% of the outstanding Chakana Shares, at a price of CDN$0.51 per Chakana Share for total gross proceeds of CDN$8,000,000 (the “Financing”). No commissions or fees are being paid in connection with the Gold Fields investment.



Gold Fields, the 7th largest gold producer in the world by production*, is a globally diversified gold company with seven operating mines (and a joint venture on an operating mine) in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, and a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 49 million ounces and gold Mineral Resources of around 104 million ounces. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 764 million pounds and Mineral Resources of 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields operates the Cerro Corona mine located in northern Peru.

On closing of the Financing, Gold Fields (through its wholly-owned subsidiary) will be granted certain rights pursuant to the terms of an investment agreement, exercisable for as long as Gold Fields owns more than 10.0% of the common shares of Chakana (calculated in accordance with the terms of the Investment Agreement). These rights include: (a) a right to set up a Technical Advisory Panel to review and provide input on Chakana’s exploration program, (b) a pre-emptive right to participate in any future proposed equity offering of Chakana in order to maintain its pro-rata interest, and (c) the right to increase their equity position to match that of another mining company in a future equity financing should that occur. No board representation, right of first refusal, or joint venture rights are being granted to Gold Fields’ pursuant to the Financing.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Gold Fields as a strategic investor in Chakana. Gold Fields’ investment validates the potential of the Soledad project, and their technical and operational expertise in Peru will help us unlock that potential,” stated David Kelley, President and CEO of Chakana. “Upon closing, we will be well funded to execute an aggressive drilling program to test the multitude of targets we have on the property and produce an initial resource on several breccia pipes.

All securities issued in the Financing will be subject to a statutory four month hold period. The Financing is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The net proceeds of the Financing will be used to advance the exploration and development of the Company's Soledad copper-gold-silver project in Central Peru.

