Philippine Metals Announces Appointment of Tracy Cairns to Board

Vancouver, April 29, 2019 - Philippine Metals Inc. (TSXV: PHI) ("PMI" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Tracy Cairns to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Cairns was most recently the Director of Retail Sales at Aurora Cannabis Inc., where she was responsible for engineering and executing the Adult Use, Recreational Cannabis sales strategy in Canada. She championed Aurora's early market success and drove material business advantage. Prior to Aurora, Ms. Cairns enjoyed a successful career in progressively senior positions in sales and brand management in the specialty beverage alcohol sector, including the past 15 years at the Director level with Treasury Wine Estates, Select Wines and Spirits and The Bacchus Group.

Ms. Cairns has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (Durban, South Africa) and a post-graduate certificate in Business Management and Marketing from Capilano University (Vancouver, Canada).

"I'm delighted to join the Board of Directors of Philippine Metals Inc. and look forward to working with the management team and my fellow board members as the Company continues to review and analyze new business to further develop its business," stated Ms. Cairns.

The Company has granted Ms. Cairns incentive stock options entitling her to purchase up to a total of 300,000 common shares at a price of $0.07. The options are valid for a period of five years and will vest immediately.

