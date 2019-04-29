Sonoro Confirms New and Expanded Mineralized Zones at Cerro Caliche

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2019 - Sonoro Metals Corp., (TSXV: SMO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP), (“Sonoro” and the “Company”), reports that gold mineralization has been encountered in all 60 holes which have been drilled and assayed to date from the reverse circulation program at the 100% owned Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. Prior results from the 45-hole Phase One program drilling within the Central Zone confirmed a series of northwest trending gold-dominant structures and outlined three shallow, bulk-tonnage, gold mineralized zones with supergene oxidized metasedimentary and igneous rock units, all potentially suitable for heap leaching. New results from the initial 15 Phase Two holes described below, most of which are new area “scout holes”, match the characteristics of the Phase One results, thus extending the mineralized zones by over 1.25 kilometers to the northwest of the Central Zone in four new clusters.



Two infill drill holes were also completed at El Colorado in the southwestern part of the Central Zone to determine possible extension of deeper parts of the epithermal vein zones.

Highlights from the initial 15 holes of the Phase Two program reported here include:

Veta de Oro scout drill hole SCR-057 returned 2.728 g/t AuEq over 10.67 m, including 4.35 g/t over 6.1 m

Veta de Oro scout hole SCR-056 returned 5.484 g/t AuEq over 3.05 m

El Rincon scout drill hole SCR-047 returned 0.744 g/t AuEq over 10.67 m

El Colorado infill drill hole SCR-045 returned 0.799 g/t AuEq over 6.1 m and 1.052 AuEq over 15.24 m

“The primary focus of this initial Phase Two round of drilling was to test Cerro Caliche’s northwestern anomalous gold zones by “scout drilling” targets which had been previously identified by geochemical and surface mapping but had not yet been drilled by the Company,” said Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO of Sonoro. “The successful outcome of scout drilling in the northwestern zones and infill drilling at the El Colorado zone supports the Company’s plan to further drill these zones following additional analysis of the data. The balance of the ongoing Phase Two drilling is focused on extending mineralization at the Central Zone cluster of Japoneses-Cuervos-Abejas, prior to preparing a virgin resource estimation.”

Assays from the 15 Phase Two drill holes, numbered SCR-045 through SCR-059 as shown in the table below, demonstrate additional potential for gold mineralization to extend from the previously drilled Central Zone at Japoneses, Abejas, El Colorado and Guadalupe, as disclosed in Sonoro’s January 16, 2019 news release. These newly-drilled northwestern mineralized zones are; El Rincon, Gloria, El Boludito, and Veta de Oro, which range up to a distance of 1.25 kilometers from and on strike with the Central Zone. The Chinos NW zone, located between the northwestern and Central Zone, was also drilled for the first time by the Company, thus confirming extension from the Japoneses zone.

Three drill-holes at the Veta de Oro zone, which is on-strike with the Abejas mineralized zone located approximately 200 meters to the southeast, resulted in two higher grade gold and silver intercepts in SCR-056 and 057. Drill hole SCR-054 at the Boludito zone intercepted stockwork-style gold mineralization on strike from the Japoneses zone approximately 200 meters to the southeast, indicating it is a likely an extension of this zone. In addition, drill hole SCR-055 demonstrated a probable 300-meter extension of the Buena Suerte zone which is a developing new zone. El Rincon and Gloria zones drill holes are located about 1.25 kilometers northwest of the Japoneses zone. At the Rincon zone, drill hole SCR-047 cut four intervals of gold mineralization indicating a new cluster of vein and disseminated gold mineralization. Drilling results continue to support the existence of a broadly mineralized low-sulphidation epithermal vein system with continuing potential to develop a large tonnage resource suitable for open pit mining.

A total of 1,763 meters has been drilled and assayed to date in the Phase Two program, bringing the total drilled by Sonoro for the projected 10,000-meter program to 6,367 meters. The combination of historic and current exploration now totals more than 19,000 meters in 176 drill holes in addition to 6,000 surface samples. An additional six holes from the Phase Two program have been sent for assaying, with results anticipated before the end of May.

Sonoro has also received and is processing the digital databases for Paget Southern, a private company that carried out historical drilling programs at Cerro Caliche in 2011. Assay data for a total of 23 core drill holes has been received, in addition to data for a large number of surface samples. These data are from drilling and sampling conducted under NI 43-101 standardized methods and is useful for resolving geology and assessing mineralized zones for future drilling.

Together with the earlier drilling results announced in Sonoro’s news releases dated November 9, 2018; December 5, 2018; and January 16, 2019, the combined results from the drilling program confirm shallow, low grade, bulk tonnage, gold mineralized zones in supergene oxidized sedimentary and igneous rock units. Subject to metallurgical confirmation, the gold mineralized zones appear amenable to heap leach extraction of precious metals with deep oxidation. The average gold grade of intervals reported is observed to be similar to other gold heap leaching mining operations in the region. Mineral intercepts presented for the Phase Two drill holes are shown in the table below.

Drill intercepts of vein zones cross the inclined vein zones at near perpendicular attitudes to the veins with 45-degree angled drill holes. The steeper angle vein true widths will vary to near 80 percent of intersected widths crossing vein zone trends.

CERRO CALICHE PROJECT - HOLES COMPOSITES WITH CUTOFF 0.15 g/t Au Hole Target From To Interval Au Ag AuEq (meters) g/t g/t g/t SCR-045 EL COLORADO (Infill) 15.24 21.34 6.1 0.759 2.8 0.799 and 41.15 45.72 4.57 0.343 4.3 0.404 and 56.39 71.63 15.24 0.992 4.1 1.052 includes 64.01 71.63 7.62 1.767 6.7 1.862 SCR-046 EL COLORADO (Infill) 0 1.52 1.52 0.273 2.1 0.303 and 24.38 25.91 1.53 0.427 37.3 0.96 and 33.53 39.62 6.09 0.358 5.2 0.432 and 59.44 60.96 1.52 0.185 4.0 0.242 and 64.01 67.06 3.05 0.186 1.0 0.201 and 89.92 91.44 1.52 0.271 0.6 0.28 CERRO CALICHE PROJECT - HOLES COMPOSITES WITH CUTOFF 0.15 g/t Au Hole Target From To Interval Au Ag AuEq (meters) g/t g/t g/t SCR-047 EL RINCON (Scout) 1.52 3.05 1.53 0.368 0.25 0.372 and 30.48 33.53 3.05 0.173 1.5 0.195 and 48.77 50.29 1.52 0.213 0.8 0.224 and 53.34 64.01 10.67 0.714 2.1 0.744 includes 53.34 57.91 4.57 1.255 2.5 1.291 and 83.82 89.92 6.1 0.425 1.5 0.446 and 92.96 94.49 1.53 0.317 0.9 0.33 and 99.06 105.16 6.1 0.229 0.6 0.237 and 109.73 112.78 3.05 0.361 0.5 0.368 SCR-048 EL RINCON

(Scout) 30.48 32 1.52 0.378 3.9 0.434 and 94.49 96.01 1.52 0.643 0.5 0.65 SCR-049 EL RINCON

(Scout) 30.48 32.0 1.52 0.206 0.7 0.216 and 36.58 38.1 1.52 0.166 0.25 0.17 and 47.24 48.77 1.53 1.635 17.7 1.888 and 59.44 62.48 3.04 0.845 1.2 0.861 and 83.82 85.34 1.52 0.303 0.25 0.307 SCR-050 GLORIA

(Scout) 1.52 3.05 1.53 0.24 3.1 0.284 and 6.1 9.14 3.04 0.361 1.2 0.378 and 13.72 21.34 7.62 0.324 2.3 0.357 and 32 33.53 1.53 0.157 1.5 0.178 and 99.06 100.58 1.52 0.214 0.25 0.218 SCR-051 GLORIA

(Scout) 4.57 6.1 1.53 0.19 1.8 0.216 and 73.15 79.25 6.1 0.391 4.2 0.451 and 111.25 114.3 3.05 0.185 0.9 0.198 SCR-052 GLORIA

(Scout) 21.34 22.86 1.52 0.676 0.25 0.68 and 51.82 53.34 1.52 0.195 0.25 0.199 and 56.39 57.91 1.52 0.426 2.8 0.466 and 86.87 88.39 1.52 0.229 0.9 0.242 and 115.82 117.35 1.53 0.17 0.9 0.183 SCR-053 GLORIA

(Scout) 39.62 42.67 3.05 0.642 3.6 0.694 and 51.82 57.91 6.09 0.262 1.3 0.28 and 65.53 67.06 1.53 0.159 0.5 0.166 and 68.58 73.15 4.57 0.177 0.3 0.18 and 91.44 92.96 1.52 0.751 0.25 0.755 and 96.01 97.54 1.53 0.159 0.25 0.163 CERRO CALICHE PROJECT - HOLES COMPOSITES WITH CUTOFF 0.15 g/t Au Hole Target From To Interval Au Ag AuEq (meters) g/t g/t g/t SCR-054 El BOLUDITO

(Scout) 13.72 16.76 3.04 0.435 26 0.806 and 25.91 38.1 12.19 0.266 2.7 0.305 and 41.15 44.2 3.05 0.263 7 0.364 and 80.77 82.3 1.53 0.308 0.8 0.319 SCR-055 BUENA SUERTA

(Scout) 13.72 16.76 3.04 0.164 5.9 0.248 and 19.81 45.72 25.91 0.265 1.5 0.286 and 50.29 57.91 7.62 0.249 2.1 0.28 and 68.58 73.15 4.57 0.568 3.1 0.613 and 115.82 117.35 1.53 0.159 1.2 0.176 and 121.92 134.11 12.19 0.446 1.6 0.468 SCR-056 VETA DE ORO

(Scout) 35.05 36.58 1.53 0.34 22.7 0.664 and 67.06 76.2 9.14 1.755 23.7 2.094 includes 68.58 71.63 3.05 4.666 57.3 5.484 and 79.25 80.77 1.52 0.215 3.6 0.266 SCR-057 VETA DE ORO

(Scout) 54.86 65.53 10.67 1.519 84.6 2.728 includes 56.39 62.48 6.09 2.456 132.6 4.35 and 68.58 76.2 7.62 0.373 2.9 0.415 and 82.3 83.82 1.52 0.185 0.7 0.195 and 86.87 88.39 1.52 0.552 1.6 0.575 SCR-058 VETA DE ORO

(Scout) 56.39 64.01 7.62 0.447 2.7 0.486 and 67.06 73.15 6.09 0.189 1.4 0.208 and 77.72 79.25 1.53 1.415 1.4 1.435 and 112.78 115.82 3.04 0.607 2.8 0.647 SCR-059 CHINOS NW

(Scout) 22.86 24.38 1.52 0.242 6.9 0.341 and 27.43 28.96 1.53 1.17 2.2 1.201 and 41.15 51.82 10.67 0.459 2 0.488 includes 45.72 48.77 3.05 1.007 2.1 1.037 and 57.91 60.96 3.05 0.481 5.9 0.566 and 71.63 73.15 1.52 0.715 1.4 0.735

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures and Analytical Procedures

Drill samples are collected with an airstream cyclone and passed into a splitter that divides each sample into quarters. The quartered samples are then bagged and sealed with identification. The sample group has blanks, standards and duplicates inserted into the sample stream. ALS-Chemex collects the samples and transports them directly to the preparation laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora.

At the laboratory, part of each sample is reduced through crushing, splitting and pulverization from which 200 grams is sent to the ALS-Chemex assay laboratory in Vancouver. Thirty grams undergoes fire assay for gold with the resulting concentrated button of material produced is dissolved in acids, and the gold is determined by atomic absorption. Another quantity of the sample is dissolved in four acids for an ICP multi-element analysis.

Geologic Description

Cerro Caliche is located 45 kilometers east southeast of Magdalena de Kino in the Cucurpe-Sonora Mega-district of Sonora, Mexico. Multiple historic underground mines were developed in the concession including Cabeza Blanca, Los Cuervos, Japoneses, Las Abejas, Boluditos, El Colorado, Veta de Oro and Espanola. Mineralization types of the Cucurpe-Sonora Mega-district include variants of epithermal low sulfidation veins and related mineralized dikes and associated volcanic domes. Local altered felsic dikes cut the mineralized meta-sedimentary rock units and may be associated with mineralization both in the dikes and meta-sedimentary rocks. The Cucurpe-Sonora Mega-district has historically been regarded as vein dominated, but recently, open pit mining operations have been developed on disseminated and stockwork style gold mineralization.

Host rocks include Jurassic-Cretaceous meta-sedimentary rock units including argillite, shale, quartzite, limestone, quartz pebble conglomerate and andesite. Younger intrusive rock consisting of medium coarse-grained granodiorite-granite is present in the westerly parts of the concessions near the historic Cabeza Blanca mine. It is apparent that veining cuts and pervasively alters the intrusive stock. Rhyolite occurs in irregular bodies distributed in higher elevations in the northerly part of the concession, including the Rincon area, where it occurs as flows, sills, dikes and rhyolite domes. Part of the rhyolite is mineralized and appears to be related to epithermal gold mineralization throughout the property.

Stephen Kenwood, P. Geo., a director of Sonoro, is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and approved this news release. Readers are cautioned that the presence of mineralization on historic mines adjacent to or on Cerro Caliche is not necessarily indicative of gold mineralization in the concessions held by the company.

