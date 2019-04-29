Newmont Goldcorp Provides Update on Operations at Peñasquito Mine in Mexico

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont Goldcorp or the Company) announced that later today the Company intends to temporarily suspend operations at the Peñasquito mine in Mexico pending resolution of an illegal blockade by a trucking contractor and some members of the Cedros community that began on March 27, 2019.

The Company remains committed to good-faith dialogue with blockade leaders and continues working with Mexican authorities to resolve the situation in a safe, fair and timely manner.

A comprehensive contingency plan is in place to enable the safe and orderly resumption of operations once the illegal blockade is lifted.

The Peñasquito mine produced 272,000 ounces of gold in 2018 and operates according to national and international standards for safety, environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

