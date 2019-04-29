Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Progressive Planet Grants Options

19:40 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2019 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: PLAN) ("Progressive Planet" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of up to 1,600,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants and an employee of the company, exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of two years from the date of grant.

The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia, and a 100% interest in the Buckingham Graphite Project in Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Signed "Stephen Harpur"
Stephen Harpur, CPA, CGA
CEO

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact us:

1-800-910-3072
Investors@progressiveplanet.ca
www.progressiveplanet.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/543380/Progressive-Planet-Grants-Options


Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.progressiveplanet.ca


