Panoro Announces the Appointment of Augusto Baertl as Chairman

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2019 - Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML, Lima: PML, Frankfurt: PZM) ("Panoro", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Augusto Baertl of Lima, Peru as Chairman, effective as of this date. He has been a Director of the Company since 2017.



Mr. Baertl is an experienced mining executive with over 50 years of experience in the Peruvian and International Mining sectors. Mr. Baertl's career began with the San Cristobal Mining unit of the Cerro de Pasco Corporation followed by Compañía Minera Milpo where he rose to the role of President & CEO. Mr. Baertl was also President & CEO of Compañía Minera Antamina where he led the $2.25 billion development of one of the world's largest copper/zinc mines from exploration to start-up. Mr. Baertl is a past member of the Board of Directors of many mining companies including Milpo, Atacocha, Huaron, Chungar, Corporacion Minera Castrovirreyna, Norsemont Mining and Chinalco International in addition to serving on the boards of banking, engineering, construction and contract mining companies in Peru. Mr. Baertl is a former Chairman of the SNMPE, IIMP, Petroperu, the Canada Peru Chamber of Commerce and the Peru Chapter of the Latin American Business Council. Mr. Baertl has recently been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Graña y Montero, a New York Stock Exchange listed and Peru's largest Engineering and Infrastructure company. He is also currently a member of the Board of Directors of Alturas Minerals, Fima and Stevia One and is active with a number of Non Governmental Organizations in Peru such as Horizonte Corporativo and Cedro.

Mr. William Boden, who has served as Chairman since 2011, and will remain a director of the Company, comments “we are excited that Mr. Baertl has accepted this position as we further develop our two flagship properties, which have a current combined PEA valuation of $US990 million, after tax. Augusto’s experience will be of great benefit to the Company as it advances its significant portfolio of Peruvian copper assets into feasibility and development stages.”

About Panoro

Panoro Minerals is a uniquely positioned Peru focused copper exploration and development company. The company is advancing its flagship Cotabambas and Antilla Projects. The Company has also partnered two early stage projects, Humamantata and Kusiorcco Projects, with Hudbay Minerals and JOGMEC. All projects are located in the strategically important area of southern Peru. The company is well financed, with strategic partnerships including Wheaton Precious Metals, to expand, enhance and advance its projects in the region where infrastructure such as railway, roads, ports, water supply, power generation and transmission are readily available and expanding quickly. The region boasts the recent investment of over $US 20 billion into the construction or expansion of six large open pit copper mines.

Since 2007, the Company has completed over 80,000 m of exploration drilling at these two key projects leading to substantial increases in the mineral resource base for each, as summarized in the table below.

Summary of Cotabambas and Antilla Project Resources

Project Resource

Classification Million

Tonnes Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (%) Cotabambas Cu/Au/Ag Indicated 117.1 0.42 0.23 2.74 0.001 Inferred 605.3 0.31 0.17 2.33 0.002 @ 0.20% CuEq cutoff, effective October 2013, Tetratech Antilla Cu/Mo Indicated 291.8 0.34 - - 0.01 Inferred 90.5 0.26 - - 0.007 @ 0.175% CuEq cutoff, effective May 2016, Tetratech

Preliminary Economic Assessments (PEA) have been completed for both the Cotabambas and Antilla Projects, the key results are summarized below.

Summary of Cotabambas and Antilla Project PEA Results

Key Project Parameters Cotabambas Cu/Au/Ag Project1 Antilla Cu

Project2 Process Feed, life of mine million tonnes 483.1 118.7 Process Feed, daily Tonnes 80,000 20,000 Strip Ratio, life of mine 1.25 : 1 1.38: 1 Before Tax1 NPV 7.5% million USD 1,053 520 IRR % 20.4 34.7 Payback years 3.2 2.6 After Tax1 NPV 7.5% million USD 684 305 IRR % 16.7 25.9 Payback years 3.6 3.0 Annual Average Payable Metals Cu thousand tonnes 70.5 21.0 Au thousand ounces 95.1 - Ag thousand ounces 1,018.4 - Mo thousand tonnes - - Initial Capital Cost million USD 1,530 250 Project economics estimated at commodity prices of; Cu = US$3.00/lb, Au = US$1,250/oz, Ag = US$18.50/oz, Mo = US$12/lb Project economics estimated at long term commodity price of Cu = US$3.05/lb and Short term commodity price of Cu = US$3.20, US$3.15 and US$3.10 for Years 1,2 and 3 of operations, respectively.

The PEAs are considered preliminary in nature and include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied that would enable classification as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions within the updated PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Luis Vela, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

