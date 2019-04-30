Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
New Gold Announces Results of Vote for Election of Board of Directors

00:44 Uhr  |  Business Wire

New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American:NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on April 24, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. The director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2019 were elected as directors of New Gold at the Meeting by a show of hands. New Gold received the following proxy votes in advance of the Meeting with respect to the election of directors:

Director Nominee Proxy Votes For % of Proxy Votes For Proxy Votes
Withheld

% of Proxy Votes
Withheld
Renaud Adams 269,499,194 99.38% 1,690,728 0.62%
Gillian Davidson 268,639,585 99.06% 2,550,337 0.94%
James Gowans 269,200,897 99.27% 1,989,025 0.73%
Margaret Mulligan 268,743,121 99.10% 2,446,801 0.90%
Ian Pearce 268,392,283 98.97% 2,797,639 1.03%
Marilyn Schonberner 268,464,474 99.00% 2,725,448 1.00%

Percentages are based on votes cast for or withheld from voting.

The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on April 26, 2019.

About New Gold Inc.
New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining company. The Company has a portfolio of two core producing assets in top-rated jurisdictions, the Rainy River and New Afton Mines in Canada. The Company also operates the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (which transitioned to residual leaching in 2016). In addition, New Gold owns 100% of the Blackwater project located in Canada. New Gold’s objective is to be a leading intermediate gold producer, focused on the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, please visit www.newgold.com.



Contact

Anne Day
Vice President, Investor Relations
Direct: +1 (416) 324-6003
Email: anne.day@newgold.com

Julie Taylor
Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Direct: +1 (416) 324-6015
Toll free: +1 (888) 315-9715
Email: info@newgold.com


