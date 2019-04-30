Platina Resources Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Platina Resources Ltd. (ASX:PGM) (OTCMKTS:PTNUF) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.HIGHLIGHTS- Permitting programs underway at the Platina Scandium Project (PSP) following the successful completion of the positive Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) in December 2018- Master alloy development test work demonstrates a 2% scandium-aluminium alloy can be produced from high-purity, PSP scandium oxide- Mining Scoping Study on Skaergaard project underway to assist in establishing the best future path forward for the project- Number of potential new project opportunities under assessment Platina Resources Ltd. (Platina or the Company) is pleased to report the activities for the quarter, including:- PSP, Australia (100%) - following completion of the DFS in December 2018, the Company is focused on completion of the permitting activities and market development required to secure offtake agreements, and facilitate project financing;- Munni Munni, Australia (30%) - there were no exploration activities at Munni Munni during the quarter. The Company is currently finalising Joint Venture documentation with Artemis Resources; and- Skaergaard, Greenland (100%) - the Company is undertaking a Scoping Study following a significant increase in the Palladium price since the 2013 JORC Mineral Resource Estimate. The Scoping Study will assist with establishing the optimal strategic direction for the project.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9PFBQ6I1





Platina Resources Ltd. (ASX:PGM) is an Australian-based exploration and development company focused on precious and specialty metals, particularly platinum group metals and the strategic metal scandium.



Our flagship project is Owendale in central New South Wales, one of the largest and highest grade scandium deposits in the world, which has the potential to become Australia’s first scandium producer with cobalt, platinum and nickel credits. A Definitive Feasibility Study is underway and due for completion in late 2018.



We also have 100% ownership of the Skaergaard project in Greenland. This is one of the world’s largest undeveloped gold deposits and one of the largest palladium resources outside of South Africa and Russia.





