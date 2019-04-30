Piedmont Lithium Limited March 2019 Quarterly Report

Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (ASX: PLL; NASDAQ: PLL) (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to present its March 2019 quarterly report.

Highlights during and subsequent to the quarter were:

Continued the 25,000-meter Phase 4 drill program, with three drill rigs active on the Core property, where a total of 69 holes have been completed to-date. An additional 15 holes have been completed on the Central property, including the Project’s best hole to date: 43.2m @ 1.73% Li 2 O.

O. Increased overall land position of the Project by 52% to 2,105 acres. The Company’s Core property now comprises 1,004 acres, representing an 86% increase from the Core property land position underlying the maiden Mineral Resource estimate.

Completed an initial Mineral Resource estimate for the Central property, located approximately one mile south of the Core property, increasing the Project’s total Mineral Resources to 19.0 million tonnes (“Mt”) at 1.15% Li 2 O.

O. Submitted key permit applications for the Project, including a Section 404 Standard Individual Permit application to the US Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) and a Section 401 Individual Water Quality Certification to the North Carolina Division of Water Resources (“NCDWR”).

Commenced the next level of metallurgical test work, including the evaluation of Dense Medium Separation (“DMS”) technology. Preliminary DMS results indicate the potential to include DMS circuitry in the Piedmont concentrator’s design.

Commenced engineering work for a planned updated Scoping Study to integrate updated Mineral Resources, latest metallurgical testwork, flowsheet optimization and updated costs. Engineering work is proceeding at a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) level.

Engaged in numerous preliminary off-take, financing and strategic conversations, including companies from the lithium, mining, chemicals, battery, automotive and private equity sectors.

Next steps:

Phase 4 drill program results will provide the basis for an updated Mineral Resource estimate scheduled for June, which is expected to extend the mine life for the Project.

Complete metallurgical studies, including evaluating the potential for a DMS before the flotation circuit, to further enhance operating costs in the concentrator.

Complete an updated Scoping Study based on updated Mineral Resources, latest metallurgical testwork, flowsheet optimization and updated costs.

Complete permit applications and secure the necessary permits and approvals to commence mining and processing operations at the Project; and

Continue expansion of the Company’s land position in the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (“TSB”) with a focus on areas of high mineral prospectivity.

The entire report is available on the announcement page of the Company’s website at https://ir.piedmontlithium.com/asx-announcements.

For further information, contact:

Keith D. Phillips Anastasios (Taso) Arima President & CEO Executive Director T: +1 973 809 0505 T: +1 347 899 1522 E: keith@piedmontlithium.com E: taso@piedmontlithium.com

