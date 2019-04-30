Rumble Resources Ltd: March 2019 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update in respect to the Company's activities during the March 2019 quarter. In line with Rumble's strategy of generating and drill testing a pipeline of exploration projects capable of high-grade world-class discoveries, Rumble is drill testing 4 projects and drill targeting 4 projects over the following months providing multiple catalysts for discovery and a significant re-rating for our shareholders.HighlightsMunarra Gully Cu-Au Project, Cue District, Murchison, Western Australia- M51-0122 - White Rose Prospect - Air core & RC drilling commenced designed to extend the known 800m of copper-gold strike potential & to test wide (up to 80m) zones of copper-gold anomalism previously defined by shallow AC drilling- E51/1677 - Over 8km of Strike Potential - Air core & RC drilling commenced designed to test significant copper in soil anomalism (3.6km of strike), a series of magnetic targets under cover which have been recently defined by airborne magnetics and test copper gold mineralisation targets defined by the aircore drillingEaraheedy Zn Project, Wiluna, Western Australia- Diamond drilling has commenced on two diamond core holes designed to test the large gravity drill targets EG1 and EG3, with contingency holes planned for gravity targets EG4 and EG6- The large EG1 gravity drill target is up to 1.5km in strike length and up to 300m in width (similar width and length to the Pillara Zn-Pb Deposit located in the Lennard Shelf of Western Australia)Panache Ni-Cu-Co-Au-PGM Project, Sudbury, Canada- Area B - Exposed gossans (up to 10m wide and 950m of strike) with grab sampling identifying Cu to 1.61%, Ni to 0.49%, Co to 1.1%, Au to 1.64 g/t, Pt to 1.64 g/t and Pd to 1.58 g/t Pd have been tested by a FLTEM (fixed loop transient electro-magnetic) survey.- Two compelling shallow conductors were delineated side by side and potentially represent a massive sulphide zone with associated stringer sulphide mineralisation within disseminated sulphides hosted in gabbro (Nipissing Gabbro).- No previous drilling or geophysical targetting over Area B- Rumble plans to complete a single diamond drill hole to test the two conductors.Lamil Cu-Au Project. Western Australia, Paterson Province, Western Australia- Large dome structure (Target P1 - "Lamil Dome") target has similar dome size, trend and host rocks to the Telfer Au - Cu deposit (32Moz Au, 1Mt Cu resource), a large dome structure which lies 30km to the northeast- Large southeast plunging synform (Target P2) target has similar characteristics to the Nifty Cu Deposit (2Mt Cu resource) which lies 60km to the northwest- Northeast structure and dome (Targets P3 and P4) northeast structure (P3) with significant demagnetisation (alteration and fluid flow) - NE structures known for mineralisation (upgrade overprint at the Nifty Cu deposit)Long Lake Cu-Ni-PGE-Co Project, Sudbury, Canada- Ground TEM scheduled with the aim of generating high order conductors for subsequent diamond drill testing.Braeside & Barramine Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-V Projects, East Pilbara, Western Australia- Detailed airborne magnetic survey to highlight zones of magnetite associated with potential mineralised intrusions - Completed- CSIRO commenced Phase 2 of Braeside StudyCorporate- $1.5m cash at bank at end of quarter. Capital raising for additional $1.5m completed subsequent to end of quarter, consolidating working capital up to $3.0m.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N7B3W338





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011.





Rumble Resources Ltd.





Shane Sikora Managing Director