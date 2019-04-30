White Rock Minerals Ltd: March 2019 Quarterly Activities Report

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.During the first quarter of 2019, White Rock Minerals:- Announced the signing of an Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement with Sandfire Resources (SFR) to fund exploration at its high-grade zinc and precious metals VMS Red Mountain project in central Alaska; and- Continues to explore avenues to develop its advanced Mt Carrington gold and silver project in NSW.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C7RVU2GM





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is an Australian listed minerals exploration and development company with projects located in northern NSW (gold and silver) and central Alaska (zinc, silver, lead and gold). The White Rock vision is to explore and develop both precious and base metal projects.



White Rock's cornerstone asset is the Mt Carrington epithermal gold-silver project in northern NSW. The Mt Carrington project has great leverage to the Australian gold and silver prices with a positive scoping study providing a path towards feasibility studies and development in the near term.



White Rock is also exploring the Red Mountain project in Alaska. Red Mountain is a globally significant advanced VMS project with high grade zinc and silver in two deposits. White Rock is exploring for additional high grade deposits that will enhance the projects leverage to an upturn in the fortunes of zinc and silver.





