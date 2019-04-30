Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Alligator Energy Ltd: Investor Presentation -Projects Review Update -30 April 2019

02:23 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Brisbane, Australia - Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.

Summary of project status and further work

Alligator is focused on the discovery of large economic high grade energy related metal deposits (Uranium, Nickel, Cobalt) with clear pathways for approval and development.

The tenements held in the Alligator Region Uranium Province (ARUP) region contain multiple uranium targets in a well-defined regional uranium bearing zone, which includes the Caramal uranium resource.

TCC4 has now had first pass drilling, identifying Cahill formation - potential uranium host rock units. The technical data generated has been integrated into the existing geological framework allowing further prioritisation and refinement of TCC4, along with other targets within the zone. The prospective Nabarlek North tenements application is being progressed.

Alligators Piedmont project setting is a major gabbroic mafic complex, with sub-volcanic layered intrusive structures leading down to depth. The region of interest appears to extend some 30kms in length, by 2 to 3kms wide, and contains multiple historic Ni Co Cu mines.

Alligator's ground truthing and sampling has confirmed the high grade tenor of the region, and a recent technical review by an experienced nickel expert in similar deposit types has been completed.

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/O2WN9X4I



About Alligator Energy Ltd:

Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).



Source:

Alligator Energy Ltd.



Contact:

Mr Greg Hall Executive Director and CEO Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au Mr Mike Meintjes Company Secretary Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au


Mineninfo

Alligator Energy Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.alligatorenergy.com.au


