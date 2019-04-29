Rockcliff Metals Voluntarily Delists From TSXV

TORONTO, April 29, 2019 - Rockcliff Metals Corp. ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) wishes to announce that, effective as of the close of the market on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, the Company will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). At the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 22, 2019 (the "Meeting"), both the majority of shareholders voting at the Meeting and the majority of the minority shareholders voting at the Meeting approved the resolution to authorize the Company to voluntarily delist its securities from the TSXV by a margin of in excess of 99.9%. All other matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting were approved by a margin of at least 99.8%.

For further information, please contact:

Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Ken Lapierre, P. Geo

President & CEO

Cell: (647) 678-3879

Off: (416) 644-1752

ken@rockcliffmetals.com CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Off: (416) 868-1079 ext. 231

cathy@chfir.com





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Rockcliff Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543395/Rockcliff-Metals-Voluntarily-Delists-From-TSXV