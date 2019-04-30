Sayona Mining Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced today its quarterly report for the March quarter 2019, as it continues to advance its lithium projects in Canada and Australia amid growing demand for the metal of the 21st century and constrained supply.Highlights- Production rate for Authier Lithium Project, Quebec to increase under revised mining lease application as development plans continue for sustainable and profitable new mine- Positive drilling results boost prospects for new lithium deposit at Tansim Lithium Project, Quebec; project expands further with Lac Simard acquisition- Agreement to acquire 100% of Great Sandy Option in WA finalised, in world-class Pilgangoora lithium district.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0U49V003





About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au





Source:



Sayona Mining Ltd.





Contact:

Dan O Neill Managing Director Phone: +61-7-3369-7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au www.sayonamining.com.au