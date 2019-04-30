White Cliff Minerals Ltd: Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 2019

Perth, Australia - White Cliff Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WCN) provides the Company's Quarterly Report for the period ended March 2019.Highlights- Maiden Nickel-Cobalt Inferred Mineral Resource defined at Coronation Dam, WAo 5.7 Mt at 1.0% nickel and 0.08% cobalt above a cut-off grade of 0.8% nickel- Maiden Nickel-Cobalt Inferred Resource defined at Ghan Well, WAo 1.3Mt at 0.9% nickel and 0.07% cobalt above a cut-off grade of 0.8% nickel- New copper and gold zones identified 2-4 km East of the Aucu gold deposit- Rights issue completed raising $1.15M (before costs)To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4LYI2OB6





About White Cliff Minerals Ltd:



White Cliff Minerals is a Gold, Copper, Cobalt, Nickel resources and mining company listed in Australia (ASX:WCN). The Company is focused on developing low cost high value mineral deposits that have near term cash flow potential.



Major projects include the Aucu gold deposit that contains 484,000 ounces of gold (3mt at 5.1 g/t) starting at surface and Chanach copper deposit that contains 64,000 tonnes of copper (17.2Mt at 0.37% copper). Both projects have substantial blue sky potential with drilling covering only 5% of the known structures. In Australia the company is developing the Coronation Dam cobalt–nickel deposit where a maiden resource will be announced in the late 2018.





Source:



White Cliff Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Todd Hibberd Technical Director T: +61-8-9321-2233 E: info@wcminerals.com.au Dan Smith Non-executive Chairman T: +61-8-9486-4036 W: www.wcminerals.com.au