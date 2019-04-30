Alt Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Canberra, Australia - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) ("Alt" or "the Company") is pleased to provide shareholders its Activity Report for the Quarter ending 30 March 2019.OVERVIEWDuring this period, the Company has delivered a third resource upgrade at the Bottle Creek and Mt Ida Gold Projects and completed metallurgical testing of the Bottle Creek Emu and Southwark ore zones.Additionally, the Company has focussed on the Mt Ida and Quinn's Mining Centre assets undertaking comprehensive data review of the Mt Ida soil geochemistry, drill hole database and magnetics identifying several underexplored historical areas and additionally newly defined exploration targets.Alt's geological team have confirmed the Shepherd's Bush prospect and several areas in the Quinn's Mining Centre as immediate exploration targets. Plan of Work (POW) applications have been lodged and approved with drilling scheduled to commence in Q2 2019.The Mt Ida Gold Project is rapidly evolving into a promising gold hub, with multiple exploration and mining targets throughout the vicinity.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/XKNA6R9Q





Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the Bottle Creek Gold Mine and the Mt Ida Gold Projects located in the Mt Ida gold belt Western Australia, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.



Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida gold belt, aims to consolidate the historical gold resources, mines and explore new gold targets identified within the Company landholding. Potential exists at Mt Ida to develop a centralised treatment plant to service multiple open pit mines and existing deposits within the Company's Mt Ida projects to become a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





