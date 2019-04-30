TORONTO, April 30, 2019 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results before market open on Tuesday May 14, 2019. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00AM ET to discuss these results.

Conference Call and and Webcast

Date: Tuesday May 14, 2019 10:00AM ET Toll-free North America: (888) 231-8191 Local or International: (647) 427-7450 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1983753/B4A358239D0F46CB5340BF47CBE224E9

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free North America: (855) 859-2056 Local or International: (416) 849-0833 Passcode: 7224568

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00PM ET on May 14, 2019 until 23:59PM ET on May 28, 2019.

The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic mine, which is a producing underground operation with a central mill, the Hermes open pit mine and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superior-gold-inc-provides-notice-of-first-quarter-2019-results-and-conference-call-300839869.html

SOURCE Superior Gold