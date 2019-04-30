DIDCOT UK, April 30, 2019 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS & TSX-V: ALTS), the Africa focused royalty and project generator, announces its audited final results for the year ended 31 December 2018. These are available in the attached file or can be downloaded from the Company's website at http://altus-strategies.com/investors/financials/ and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. You can also find our Final Results at the following PDF link: https://www.accesswire.com/media/543486/Altus-Strategies-plc-2018-Final.pdf

Corporate Highlights

Completion of the Plan of Arrangement with Legend Gold Corp.

Dual listing of the Company's shares on the TSX-V alongside AIM listing

Agreement to vend Cameroon Bauxite JV into JV partner for equity plus royalty

Discussions with potential Joint Venture partners across project portfolio

Operational Highlights

Potential VMS style copper and gold discovery at Daro in Ethiopia

New copper and zinc focused exploration licences granted in Morocco

Major artisanal gold workings discovered at the Zolowo licence in Liberia

Grant of the Company's first exploration licence in CÃ´te d'Ivoire

Additional high grade iron ore discovered at Bikoula licence in Cameroon

Drill targets defined at Lakanfla gold project in Mali

Financial Highlights

Fundraise of £2.3m/C$4.1m (before expenses) in April 2018 with strong institutional support

Cash outflow of £1.8m/C$3.1m from operating activities during the year

Cash and marketable securities of £1.6m/C$2.8m (cash balance of £0.7m/C$1.3m and listed equity holdings of £0.9m/C$1.5m as at 31 December 2018

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed royalty and project generator in the mining sector with a focus on Africa. Our team creates value by making mineral discoveries across multiple licences. We enter joint ventures with respected groups and our partners earn interest in these discoveries by advancing them toward production. Project milestone payments we receive are reinvested to extend our portfolio, accelerating our growth. The portfolio model reduces risk as our interests are diversified by commodity and by country. The royalties generated from our portfolio of projects are designed to yield sustainable long term income.

