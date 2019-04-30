Alacer Gold Announces First Quarter 2019 Results With Normalized Earnings Per Share of $0.06

TORONTO, April 30, 2019 - Alacer Gold Corp. (“Alacer” or the “Corporation”) [TSX: ASR and ASX: AQG] announced today that it has filed its 2019 first quarter operating and financial results and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”). The corresponding financial statements and MD&A are available on www.AlacerGold.com and on www.SEDAR.com. All currencies referenced herein are denominated in USD unless otherwise stated.



Rod Antal, Alacer’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We had a good start to the year with gold production of over 89,000 ounces, generating positive unlevered free cash flow of ~$35 million1 in the quarter. We are on track to meet our full year gold production guidance of 320,000 – 380,000 ounces from our two producing plants.

The ramp up of the sulfide plant continues and is expected to improve quarter on quarter through 2019 as we address typical commissioning issues. As we closed the first quarter, there were improvements in plant stability, throughput, utilization and recoveries. The first planned major shutdown to inspect an autoclave was successfully completed in April and the autoclave was found to be in excellent condition.

The oxide plant continues to provide stable performance and to be a material cash generator. The success of our near-mine exploration program was crystalized with the first ore from the Çakmaktepe Mine being processed through the oxide plant during the quarter.”

Highlights

Operational

The Çöpler Gold Mine surpassed 20 million hours worked and operated 873 days without a lost-time injury as of March 31, 2019.

Gold production was 89,354 ounces in Q1 2019 and is well on track to meet full year guidance.

The ramp up of the sulfide plant continued through Q1 and is expected to improve quarter on quarter through 2019. Notable developments included: The sulfide plant produced 36,933 ounces of gold from sulfide ore in Q1 2019. Performance of the sulfide plant in January and February was impacted by typical commissioning issues. During March, the sulfide plant operating metrics demonstrated a positive trend with improved plant utilization, throughput, and recoveries. The first scheduled shutdown and detailed inspection of one of the autoclaves occurred in early April and found the autoclave to be in excellent condition.

Commercial production of the sulfide plant will be declared after continuous stable operations are achieved following the first scheduled shutdown.

Çakmaktepe ore processing at the Çöpler oxide plant commenced in Q1 2019.

Sulfide ore stockpiles at March 31, 2019 were 7.9 million tonnes at an average grade of 3.20 g/t gold, or approximately 811,000 contained gold ounces.

Oxide only Total Cash Costs (C2) 2 were $511, mine site oxide only All‐in Sustaining Costs2 were $569 and consolidated All‐in Sustaining Costs per ounce2 were $721 in Q1 2019.

Growth

The Ardich Update announcement included a 117% increase to the Indicated Mineral Resource 3 which resulted in an Indicated Mineral Resource of 639,000 ounces of gold at 1.50 Au g/t (13.2 MT) and an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 96,000 ounces at an average grade of 1.16 Au g/t (2.6 MT). Mineralization remains open in all directions and drilling has recommenced.

which resulted in an Indicated Mineral Resource of 639,000 ounces of gold at 1.50 Au g/t (13.2 MT) and an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 96,000 ounces at an average grade of 1.16 Au g/t (2.6 MT). Mineralization remains open in all directions and drilling has recommenced. Work progressed on the Çöpler heap leach pad engineering study to expand the capacity by approximately 20 million tonnes. The conceptual design for the heap leach pad expansion and the stability study have been completed to a sufficient level for the environmental impact assessment amendment to be prepared for submission.

The Gediktepe Prefeasibility Study4 demonstrated positive economics with an after-tax Internal Rate of Return of 27% and a $252 million after-tax Net Present Value (“NPV 5% ”).

Financial

The Company ended the first quarter with consolidated cash of $117 million 5 and debt of $332 million, resulting in net debt 6 of $215 million – a decrease of $29 million from December 31, 2018.

and debt of $332 million, resulting in net debt of $215 million – a decrease of $29 million from December 31, 2018. The Company sold 91,044 ounces of gold in Q1 resulting in gold sales proceeds of $119 million 7 .

. Cash flow from operating activities during the quarter totaled $33.4 million, excluding the sulfide plant production.

Attributable Q1 2019 earnings were $3.3 million or $0.01 per share and normalized attributable earnings were $18 million or $0.06 per share8.

About Alacer



Alacer is a leading low-cost intermediate gold producer, with an 80% interest in the world-class Çöpler Gold Mine (“Çöpler”) in Turkey operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Anagold”), and the remaining 20% owned by Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Lidya Mining”). The Corporation’s primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi-mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers (“km”) east from Istanbul and 550 km east from Ankara, Turkey’s capital city.

Alacer continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi-mine producer with a focus on Turkey. The Çöpler Mine is processing ore through two producing plants. With the recent completion of the sulfide plant, the Çöpler Mine will produce over 3.5 million ounces at first quartile All-in Sustaining Costs, generating robust free cash flow for approximately the next 20 years.

The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District have been successful as evidenced by the newly discovered Ardich deposit. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production utilizing the existing Çöpler infrastructure. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues, including the Prefeasibility Study and ongoing work on the technical studies for the Gediktepe Project.

Alacer is a Canadian company incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Corporation also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trade.

