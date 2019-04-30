Athabasca Minerals Subsidiary  Aggregates Marketing Inc $1,500,000 Contract

EDMONTON, April 30, 2019 - Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“AMI” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABM) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Aggregates Marketing Inc. (“Aggregates Marketing”) has secured a Cdn $1,500,000 order to supply aggregates for a major industrial operator located in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in northern Alberta.

Aggregates Marketing Inc. (www.aggregatesmarketing.com) is an emerging technology-enabled company developed in 2018 by the Corporation, focused on achieving enhanced price/delivery solutions in mapping customer requirements (orders) to aggregates suppliers and transportation companies with greater speed and efficiency.

Chief Executive Officer, Robert Beekhuizen, states: “In today’s economy, the goal of Aggregates Marketing is to leverage technology and keep pace with progressive trends in e-commerce to creatively disrupt a widely pervasive bulk construction materials market with improved connectivity, supplier utilization, and pricing. Aggregates Marketing’s growing database, and iterative, algorithmic approach is increasing optionality and deriving further value enhancements that can be passed on to customers. We are very excited about the future growth potential of this division within the Corporation’s portfolio, and the geographic extent to which Aggregates Marketing can cater, both nationally and internationally, as this midstream business expands.”

About Athabasca Minerals

The Corporation is an integrated group of aggregates companies involved in resource development, aggregates marketing and midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, pit management services, sales from corporate-owned and third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, and new venture development. Athabasca Minerals is the parent company of Aggregates Marketing Inc. – a midstream business providing integrated supply and transportation solutions for industrial and construction markets. It is also the parent company of AMI Silica Inc. – a subsidiary positioning to become a leading supplier of premium domestic in-basin frac sand with regional deposits in Alberta and NE British Columbia. It is the joint venture owner of the Montney In-Basin and Duvernay Basin Frac Sand Projects. Additionally, the Corporation has industrial mineral leases, such as those supporting the Richardson Quarry Project, that are strategically positioned for future development in industrial regions of high potential aggregates demand.

