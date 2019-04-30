Etruscus Triples Size of Rock & Roll Property

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2019 - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") is pleased to announce that the Company has added a significant northwest extension to its Rock & Roll Property in the prolific Eskay region, tripling the size of the land package to 16,088 hectares.

Highlights:

Expansion through staking consists of an additional 18 separate claim blocks totaling 10,779 hectares, contiguous to the original Rock & Roll claims hosting the Black Dog volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") discovery nearly 3 decades ago (click here to view map);

The northwest extension features several precious and base metals occurrences and is underlain in part by the same package of rocks that host the known mineralization at the Black Dog deposit;

Historic airborne survey data suggest that the Black Dog zone may extend to the northwest on the original claims and possibly even further to the newly-acquired claims.

Dr. Dave Webb, VP of Exploration for Etruscus, stated: "VMS deposits occur within Triassic to Middle Jurassic volcanic and sedimentary rocks at the Black Dog and SRV zones and geophysical and geochemical anomalies suggest that there is room for other zones on the property. Etruscus' expanded land position covers prospective terrain with limited exploration work, including ground newly exposed by receding glaciers."

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Dave R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P. Eng. designated as a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Rock & Roll Property

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll Project situated in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Eskay region. The property was originally staked in 1988 on behalf of the Prime Resources Group, one of Murray Pezim's companies.

In 1990, exploration (line cutting, geochemical soil sampling, mapping, prospecting, ground geophysical surveys and trenching) led to the discovery of polymetallic, silver-gold-zinc-lead-copper massive sulphide mineralization that became known as the Black Dog Zone. Notably, the broad surface expression of the Black Dog Zone is readily apparent in geochemical soil samples and ground geophysical data.

In the period immediately following the discovery of the Black Dog showing, Prime drilled 94 holes totalling 11,063.2 meters, testing the Black Dog and SRV zones. Subsequently, 20 holes totalling 3,321.6 meters were drilled by several junior companies, mainly to expand the known mineralized zones. No work has been done on the property since it was returned to the vendors in 2012. Rock & Roll was then acquired by Etruscus in early 2018. On August 3, 2018, Etruscus reported a current NI-43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rock & Roll deposit which can be accessed on SEDAR.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a well funded Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll Project near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Eskay Camp. Etruscus trades under the symbol ETR on the Canadian Securities Exchange and currently has 19,394,001 shares issued and outstanding.

