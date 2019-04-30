Hinterland Announces Asset Write Down

Toronto, April 30, 2019 - Hinterland Metals Inc. (TSXV: HMI) ("Hinterland" or the "Company") announces that the Company, in the course of preparing its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, has decided to reduce the carrying values of its exploration and evaluation assets to $Nil, and therefore a reserve is being taken for the full book value of all properties not previously written down to $Nil. The Company made this decision due to difficulties in raising capital within the mining industry and the current financial position of the Company.

While the Company and its new management team have taken a number of steps to reduce ongoing operating expenses, the Company will also be required to raise significant capital to reduce its working capital deficit and to fund ongoing operational expenses. If the Company is unable to raise significant capital and to further reduce ongoing operating expenses, and there is no certainty that it will be able to do so on terms that are commercially attractive or at all, then the Company's ability to continue meeting its financial obligations will come into question. The Company and its management team are actively exploring all available alternatives to improve the financial position of the Company.

For more information please contact:

Claude Ayache, Director and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (647) 932-5002

Email: cfo.hinterland@gmail.com

Website: www.hinterlandmetals.com

