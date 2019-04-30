Norra Metals Prepares a 3D Geological Model for Bleikvassli, Norway

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2019 - Norra Metals Corp. (the ''Company'' or "Norra") is pleased to announce that the company has been moving forward with exploration plans on our recently acquired Scandinavian properties. The four Scandinavian projects, three properties in Norway and one in Sweden, provide Norra with a portfolio of prospective properties for our newly created European Business Unit and will provide our shareholders with substantial value creation upside (see News Release dated Dec 13, 2018 for property details). The properties contain historic mining areas and/or historic, drill-defined zones of polymetallic base metal mineralization (zinc-lead-copper) with variable levels of precious metal enrichments (silver ± gold).

There is very good exploration potential on all four properties and Bleikvassli as a former Cu-Zn-Ag ( ± Au) producer, represents an immediate and significant exploration target for the company. The Bleikvassli property is located in central Norway, contains power and paved roads onsite, is close to tide water and nearby rail service. The property hosts the Bleikvassli mine, a past-producing sediment-hosted massive sulphide Zn-Pb deposit with minor Cu, Au and Ag credits. The mine closed in 1997, following continuous operation since 1957 which saw the extraction of 5.0 million tonnes grading 4.0% Zn, 2% Pb, 0.15% Cu, and 25g/t Ag.

Historic resources remaining at time of mine closure, according to the Norwegian Geological Survey (2017), were 720,000 tonnes grading 5.17% Zn, 2.72% Pb, 0.27% Cu, 45g/t Ag, 0.2g/t Au. However, previous workers did not outline their key assumptions, parameters and methods of resource estimation and did not specify resource categories for this estimate and as such are not compliant with NI 43-101 standards. These historical estimates have not been verified and Norra is not treating these estimates as current resources. Though little work has been done on showings outside the main deposit, there are numerous documented mineral occurrences outside the main mine workings that have received little or no recent exploration despite being of the same mineral style and hosted in similar geology as the Bleikvassli deposit.

Norra has begun reviewing the historic drilling data and incorporating that data into a Leapfrog 3D Geological Modeling software program that also contains the underground mining development as well as the previously mined areas of the deposit. Records indicate that there have been more than 1400 diamond drill holes completed on or in the deposit however, most of the holes were drilled from the underground drifts and in the historically mined areas. Many of the holes would have been drilled in advance of mining so are likely mined out. The underground workings are currently flooded at this time, planned drilling in the deposit will have to be competed from surface. However, the company is also examining the option of possibly dewatering a portion of the mine that would allow access to complete underground drilling.

A review of the drill hole data and areas of past mining has shown three areas of drill holes that lie outside the areas of past mining. These three areas are located; at the north end of the deposit, under the main area of mining and at the south end of the deposit. These three areas represent target areas for the company to begin a preliminary diamond drill program.

Previous work by the operators of the mine in 1986 recognized two lenses of unexploited mineralization at the north end of the deposit. These lenses, reportedly intercepted by the old galleries and drillholes, appear to be unmined based on the current review of the available cross sections. The reports at that time indicated that ''Lens A'' contained between 125,000 -162,000t grading 3.25 % Pb, 0.42 % Cu, 7.27 % Zn and 41 g/t Ag. Previous workers did not outline their key assumptions, parameters and methods of resource estimation for ''Lens A'' and did not specify resource categories for this estimate and as such are not compliant with NI 43-101 standards. These historical estimates have not been verified and Norra is not treating these estimates as current resources. ''Lens B'', which is reportedly insufficiently explored, contains thickness between 1.2m-4.27m grading between 6.7-9.4% Zn, 2.00-4.4% Pb, 0.05-0.08% Cu and 18.7-63.7 g/t Ag. The following table lists some of the intercepts from the past drilling at the north end of the deposit (true widths unknown):

North End Drilling

Hole Hole Type From (m) To

(m) Length (m) Zn (%) Cu (%) Pb (%) Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) AuEq (ppm) ZnEq (%) CuEq (%) DH1-82 S 243.9 248.3 4.4 7.69 0.72 3.50 54.31 12.46 5.90 T17-80 U/G 36.0 40.5 4.5 8.47 0.13 3.42 29.11 11.53 5.46 DH49-88 U/G 0.0 18.9 18.9 4.81 0.07 2.33 37.69 7.14 3.39 DH44-91 U/G 65.2 69.0 3.8 4.91 0.68 2.57 52.32 8.93 4.23 DH4-83 S 239.1 243.3 4.2 10.23 0.22 3.16 35.06 13.40 6.35 DH32-92 U/G 14.0 17.6 3.6 4.56 0.36 1.71 21.00 6.82 3.23 DH24-74 U/G 121.8 126.0 4.2 5.73 0.18 2.55 7.83 3.71

Metal prices used to determine metal equivalents were: Au $1291/oz, Ag $15.10/oz, Cu $2.87/lb, Zn $1.36/lb and Pb $0.92/lb

Metal equivalents assume 100% recoveries and metal prices are quoted in US dollars.

Hole Type- U/G- drill hole from underground workings. S- drill hole from surface

The following table lists some of the intercepts from the past drilling under the main area of historic mining (true widths unknown):

Main Area Drilling

Hole Hole Type From (m) To

(m) Length (m) Zn (%) Cu (%) Pb (%) Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) AuEq (ppm) ZnEq (%) CuEq (%) DH10-96 U/G 151.1 161.9 10.8 3.85 0.25 1.88 0.11 15.83 4.38 6.06 2.87 DH10-97 U/G 0 41.4 41.4 3.44 0.60 1.85 0.26 36.76 5.00 6.91 3.28 DH10-96 U/G 151.1 161.9 10.8 3.85 0.25 1.88 0.11 15.83 4.38 6.06 2.87 DH19-97 U/G 38.6 52 13.4 3.28 0.25 0.67 0.05 11.97 3.27 4.52 2.14 DH19-97 U/G 52.3 80 27.7 5.20 0.23 2.01 0.09 22.05 5.44 7.53 3.57 DH2-90 S 387.1 394.5 7.4 3.64 0.40 1.64 0.07 23.14 4.38 6.07 2.87 DH35-86 U/G 42.15 49.15 7.0 4.26 0.38 1.77 28.45 6.72 3.18 DH40-90 U/G 65.1 70.4 5.3 6.58 0.64 3.33 45.15 10.91 5.17 DH47-92 U/G 34.8 39 4.2 4.56 0.20 1.87 38.89 6.88 3.26 DH47-92 U/G 43.95 50.1 6.2 7.39 0.19 3.86 92.44 11.90 5.64 DH49-92 U/G 4.95 21.5 16.6 3.76 0.59 2.21 48.28 7.28 3.45 DH58-91 U/G 31 35.3 4.3 3.82 0.23 1.36 25.00 5.63 2.67

Metal prices used to determine metal equivalents were: Au $1291/oz, Ag $15.10/oz, Cu $2.87/lb, Zn $1.36/lb and Pb $0.92/lb

Metal equivalents assume 100% recoveries and metal prices are quoted in US dollars.

Hole Type- U/G- drill hole from underground workings. S- drill hole from surface

The south end of the deposit shows the most likely area to test based on the holes that contain good grades and lie at the edges of the previously mined areas of the deposit. The following table lists some of the intercepts from the past drilling at the south end of the deposit (true widths unknown):

South End Drilling

Hole Hole Type From (m) To (m) Length (m) Zn (%) Cu (%) Pb (%) Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) AuEq (ppm) ZnEq (%) CuEq (%) DH5-91 U/G 6.0 8.7 2.7 8.49 0.35 1.53 70.41 11.39 5.35 DH9-91 U/G 0.5 10.4 9.9 2.90 0.26 1.95 69.51 5.88 2.76 DH2301-75 U/G 16.6 20.0 3.4 7.82 0.22 5.18 11.79 5.59 DH2301-80 U/G 8.0 13.0 5.0 3.81 0.20 3.41 70.28 7.68 3.64 DH2302-75 U/G 6.55 10.5 4.0 6.50 0.58 5.00 11.11 5.26 DH2801-75 U/G 12.3 20.3 8.0 6.26 0.23 2.11 8.17 3.87

Metal prices used to determine metal equivalents were: Au $1291/oz, Ag $15.10/oz, Cu $2.87/lb, Zn $1.36/lb and Pb $0.92/lb

Metal equivalents assume 100% recoveries and metal prices are quoted in US dollars.

Hole Type- U/G- drill hole from underground workings. S- drill hole from surface

Development at the Bleikvassli mine spans several levels which extend for over a kilometer of strike length accessed via a portal and ramp system. Operations ceased at the mine in 1997 and there are no records of any subsequent development or exploration work.

Primary access to the Bleikvassli property is via paved road, with the site of the former mine connected by paved and maintained road to the town of Bleikvasslia, which is itself connected to the rest of Norway via the national highway system. Passenger rail service is available from Oslo or Trondheim to the town to Bjerka, 30 km to the north. The nearest airport is in Mo i Rana 60 km to the north, which has daily connecting flights to Oslo and Trondheim. Electrical power is actively supplied by commercial operators to the site of the Bleikvassli mine. Concentrates or mining equipment could be shipped through the port of Mo i Rana.

Norra, in conjunction with our partner EMX Royalty, are in the process of submitting the appropriate permits to the Norwegian government authorities for planned exploration programs. Management will be on site beginning May 1st to continue advancing the exploration planning and will meet with surface rights holders and the local Sami indigenous community to keep them informed as to our activities.

About Norra Metals Corp.

Norra Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company comprised of highly qualified mining professionals with two very prospective copper-gold exploration projects located in northwestern British Columbia on or within the Golden Triangle and now three exciting zinc-copper-lead-silver projects in Norway and an additional prospective zinc-copper-silver-gold project in Sweden. Norra has filed our NI43-101 reports on SEDAR on all four of our newly acquired Scandinavian properties; BastutrÃ¤sk in Sweden, and the three Norwegian properties; Bleikvassli, MerÃ¥ker and Sagvoll.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

Norra Metals Corp.

Per: ''Minaz Devji''

Minaz Devji,

CEO and Director

Contact info:

Tel: (604) 258-8666

Email: mike.devji@norrametals.com

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. George Cavey P.Geo., Director, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Norra Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543191/Norra-Metals-Prepares-a-3D-Geological-Model-for-Bleikvassli-Norway