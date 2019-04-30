BlueBird Appoints New Director

Vancouver, April 30, 2019 - BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: BATT; US:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "BlueBird") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Tribble to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Tribble is currently Vice President, Exploration of Gatling Exploration Inc. and former senior principal geologist for Sprott Mining.

Mr. Tribble, P.Geo. (ON), has over 13 years of professional experience in exploration and mining, with a particular focus on gold and base metal exploration and project evaluation. Past experience includes Senior Principal Geologist for Sprott Mining, Senior Geologist for Bonterra Resources, Jerritt Canyon Gold, Kerr Mines, Northern Gold, Lake Shore Gold and Vale Inco. He was also part of the exploration team that discovered the 8.2 million-ounce Cote Lake gold deposit for Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc. Mr. Tribble is registered as a Professional Geoscientist in Ontario and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Laurentian University.

The Company also announces that Wesley Hansen has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Hansen for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About BlueBird Battery Metals

BlueBird Battery Metals (TSXV: BATT; US: BBBMF) owns a large, prospective portfolio of battery metal projects in Western Australia - a stable, low-risk jurisdiction. The Company is led by an experienced team and is aggressively advancing its assets, which collectively host copper, cobalt, lithium, nickel, and vanadium. BlueBird is executing on a business model that delivers direct and long-term leverage to the price appreciation in nickel, lithium and cobalt - principal materials in EV and energy storage batteries.

On Behalf of the Board of BlueBird Battery Metals Inc.

Nav Dhaliwal

CEO

For more information, please contact 1-855-584-0160 or info@bluebirdbatterymetals.com.

