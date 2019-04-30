One World Lithium Announces 4,250 Meter Drill Program Start

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2019 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTCQB -OWRDF) (CSE-OWLI) ("OWL") (the "Company"). The Company has received a drilling permit required to start it's 12 hole, 4,250 meter (14,000 feet) drilling program at its Salar del Diablo Property located in the State of Baja California Norte, Mexico. The Property is one of the largest known salars to be drilled in 2019.

The pre drilling programs as previously announced on August 08, 2018 identified geochemical surface samples that are anomalous over 150 square kilometeres; three highly conductive geophysical zones of which two zones may be more than 300 and 600 feet thick. All three zones are more than 54 square kilometers with two zones being open ended; in addition, geological analysis confirms many active faults and linears as well as cross structures throughout the basin. These features suggest that structural conditions may exist to concentrate brines.

The Company intends to drill 12 holes to test all three geophysical zones, the geochemical lithium anomaly, and certain geologic structures that may trap and concentrate brines. The Salar del Diablo Property has never been drilled in the past and is it is estimated to take between 25 and 50 days to complete.

The Company also announces that is has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase up to 15,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share. The stock options are exercisable on or before April 30, 2021 and are fully vested.

About One World Lithium

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on lithium in brine projects. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to acquire a further 30% property interest for a total of a 90% working interest in the 75,400 hectare (290 square mile) Salar del Diablo lithium brine project located in the State of California Baja Norte, Mexico.

John E Hiner, SME Registered Member and a qualified person as defined by the Canadian National Instrument 43- 101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

President and Chief Executive Officer

