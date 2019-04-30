Corsa Coal to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

CANONSBURG, April 30, 2019 - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, announces that it will issue its first quarter 2019 financial results after the close of markets on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. George Dethlefsen, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Harrigan, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) to discuss the Company's results.

Information about Corsa

Corsa is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Our core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter V. Merritts, Professional Engineer and the Company's President - NAPP Division, who is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

