SouthGobi to announce first quarter results on May 14, 2019

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2019 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that the board of directors (the “Board”) will meet on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 to consider and approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the first quarter of 2019. These results will be released on May 14, 2019.



About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Kino Fu

Office: +852 2156 7030 (Hong Kong)

+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)

Email: kino.fu@southgobi.com

Website: www.southgobi.com