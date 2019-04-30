First Energy intersected 12.1 metre wide cobalt-copper mineralization at Phyllis Cobalt Property in Ontario

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2019 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) (the "Company) is pleased to announce assay results for the Phase 1 Drill Program at its Phyllis Cobalt Property (the "Phyllis Property") in Ontario. Drill Hole PC-19-02 intersected 12.1m with 0.10% Cobalt (Co), 0.79% Copper (Cu), and 0.08% Nickel (Ni); and Drill Hole 19-01 intersected 4.4m with 0.09% Co, 0.54% Cu, 0.16% Ni. Highlights of drill results are presented in the following table:

Table: Drilling Results Highlights

Hole ID To (m) From (m) Width* (m) Co (%) Cu (%) Ni (%) PC-19-01 10.5 14.9 4.4 0.09 0.54 0.16 including 10.5 12.5 2 0.1735 1.032 0.07485 PC-19-02 12.1 24.2 12.1 0.1 0.79 0.08 including 14.2 18.6 4.4 0.23 0.75 0.17 and 12.1 14.2 2.1 0.004 2.09 0.023

*Reported widths are drill intercept widths and do not represent true thickness. True thickness is not known at this time.

The program comprised of two AW size (1.9 inches or 48.26 mm ID) diamond core drill holes, totalling eighty-two (82) metres drilled by Ombabika Development Corporation of Nipigon, Ontario. The first drill hole (PC-19-01) was drilled at 60-degree angle towards 070-degree azimuth to a depth of 40 m, and the second hole (PC-19-02) was drilled vertical to a depth of 42 m. A total of twenty-nine (29) samples were taken from the core for cobalt-nickel-copper (Co-Ni-Cu) analysis. These samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and were tested either at its Thunder Bay or Ancaster labs in Ontario. Actlabs is an independent group of laboratories accredited to both ISO 17025 with CAN-P-1579 for specific registered tests. The recovery percent per each hole was 76% for PC-19-01 and 79% for hole PC-19-02.

The samples for this program were assayed using the following ACTLABS packages:

- Code 8 AR ICP-MS: A 0.5 g sample is digested in aqua regia and diluted volumetrically to 250 ml with 18 megaohm water. CANMET reference materials for the appropriate elements are digested the same way and are used as a verification standard(s). Samples are analyzed on a Varian Vista 735 ICP-OES or ICP-MS.

(Source: Actlabs website).

The program was aimed at testing the central Phyllis Cobalt Zone below surface to see the depth and size of the gabbroic intrusion and related cobalt -copper-nickel mineralization. All core samples were logged and split by hydraulic core splitter with one half sent to the lab for analysis and the other half stored securely at a place in Nipigon. The core sample lengths were selected depending on geological boundaries and visual sulphide mineralization.

Mr. Gurminder Sangha, CEO of First Energy Metals stated that, "The drill results have strengthened our belief in the merit of Phyllis Cobalt project. First Energy will continue to work towards advancing exploration on the Phyllis property as soon as practical, in addition the Company has requested the labs to analyze a few core samples from the mineralized zone for precious metals (gold, platinum, palladium)."

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alexander Pleson, P.Geo., a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101 who works as consultant with the Company. The exploration work is being carried out under his supervision.

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals Ltd. is a junior resource company engaged in the exploration and development of energy metals such as lithium, cobalt, and graphite within its property portfolio in North America. The Company's goal is to acquire prospective technology metals properties and develop them. The Company currently holds an option to acquire 100% interest in Phyllis Cobalt property in Ontario, Canada, in addition to the recently optioned Russel Graphite Property in Gatineau area of Quebec. First Energy Metals Ltd. (formerly "Agave Silver ") was incorporated on October 12, 1966 in the Province of British Columbia. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol FE and are also listed on the US OTC Markets (Pink) as ASKDF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as A2JC89.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information (as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws). While such forward-looking information is expressed by the Company in good faith and believed by the Company to have a reasonable basis, they address future events and conditions and are, therefore, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities law.

SOURCE First Energy Metals Ltd.