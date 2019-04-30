Stans Energy Corporate Update

TORONTO, April 30, 2019 - Stans Energy Corp. ("Stans" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates:

Lithium Project

Stans has started negotiations with Joint Stock Company Atomredmetzoloto ("ARMZ") of the terms of the joint venture ("JV") to restart production of lithium concentrate at the Zavitinskoye mine site, and build a new lithium carbonate production facility at the Krasnokamensk uranium production site which is managed by ARMZ. The recently completed initial negotiations set the basic structure of the 50/50 JV. The Draft JV terms agreement should be completed by the parties by the end of May and submitted for approval to Stans Board and ARMZ parent Rosatom. ARMZ is the mining subsidiary of the Russian government Nuclear Power Agency "Rosatom".

Cost proceedings in the UK Court levied against the Kyrgyz Republic

Under the Default Costs Certificate issued on April 15, 2019 the Kyrgyz Republic has to pay all of Stans' court costs (in the amount of £397,483 plus interest) related to the Republic's failed set-aside proceedings against the Arbitration Tribunal jurisdiction award. The Republic had 14 days for payment.

Shares for Debt Settlement

The Company reports that COO, Boris Aryev, has been issued 200,000 shares at $0.05 per share to settle partial debt owed from salary arrears dating from December 2018 to March 2019. The Company also reports that CFO, Olga Stevens, has been issued 190,000 shares at $0.05 per share to settle partial debt owed from compensation arrears dating from February to April 2019. The Shares for Debt Settlement Agreements were approved by Stans Board of Directors on April 25th, 2019.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. is a resource development company focused on advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. Stans is now transitioning into to become a supplier of materials and technologies that will assist in satisfying the future energy supply, storage and transmission needs of the world. Previously, the Company acquired, among other things, the right to mine the past producing rare earth mine, Kutessay II, in the Kyrgyz Republic. Due to the expropriation actions taken by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Company is undertaking international arbitration litigation to protect the Company's rights and recover damages estimated at over US$210,000,000, caused by the Republic.

Contact Details



Rodney Irwin

Stans Energy Corp.

Interim President & CEO

rodney@stansenergy.com

647-426-1865 Boris Aryev

Stan Energy Corp

Chief Operating Officer

boris@stansenergy.com

647-426-1865

