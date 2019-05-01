Nexa Resources S.A. Announces 1Q19 Results

Nexa Resources S.A. (“Nexa Resources” or “Nexa” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NEXA) (TSX:NEXA) has published its 1Q19 Results.

Nexa reports an increase of 3% on Zinc production and continues to advance on its projects.

Aripuanã’s project continues in advanced stage and around 40% of the total project capex is already committed.

Vazante’s dry stacking project was granted with the operational license.

Please find below a message from our CEO, Mr. Tito Martins:

“Despite the recent volatility of base metal prices, we are confident with the long-term outlook for zinc and copper markets. We remain committed to our long-term strategy and we will continue working on the construction of a differentiated, sustainable, integrated and cost efficient mining company, with the best safety practices. In March, all of our mining tailings dams in Brazil received Stability Condition Declarations (“DCEs”), certifying all of these facilities are safe and stable.

During the first quarter we were able to overcome some operational issues, delivering zinc production growth of 3% compared to 1Q18. We also made significant advances in our main brownfield projects, being consistent in our deliverables. These achievements make us confident we will achieve both our production and capex guidance for 2019, meeting market expectations, as we did in 2018.”

About Nexa

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. The Company currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2018, according to Wood Mackenzie. Nexa is also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2018, according to Wood Mackenzie.

