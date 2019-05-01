Blackham Resources Ltd: Board and Management Changes

Perth, Australia - The Board of Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) ("Blackham" or the "Company") advises of Senior Management and Board changes to streamline the Company's leadership following a challenging period.Managing Director and CEOThe Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company, Bryan Dixon, and the Board of Blackham have mutually agreed to terminate the CEO's services contract with the Company. Mr Dixon will step down from the Board and resign as CEO effective 1 May 2019. Mr Dixon will continue to provide assistance to the Board, Executive Chairman and incoming CEO as required during his notice period to facilitate an orderly handover.Mr Dixon was the founding Managing Director of the Company and has held that role for 13 years. He has been instrumental in consolidating the Wiluna goldfield into a single company, growing the resources to 6.7Moz and taking the Company from an explorer to a producer. The Board of Blackham thank Mr Dixon for his dedication and hard work during this period.During the handover period and process of appointing a replacement CEO, the current Executive Chairman, Mr Milan Jerkovic, has agreed to assume day to day management of the Company on an interim basis until a replacement CEO is appointed. The remuneration terms agreed with Mr Jerkovic during the transition period are set out in Schedule 1(see link below).The Board will immediately commence recruiting for a replacement CEO and also an additional Non-Executive Director to broaden and strengthen the overall skills base of the current Board.Management ChangesThe current Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), Mr Richard Boffey, has given notice and will be leaving the Company at the end of May 2019 to take up another opportunity. Mr Boffey joined the Company in October 2015 and oversaw the operations during the transition from developer to producer. The Board would like to thank Mr Boffey for his hard work and dedication during his time with the Company, and wishes Mr Boffey well in his future endeavours.Moving forward, the COO positions will not be replaced. The current General Manager at the Wiluna Operations, Mr Guy Simpson, will assume control of all direct management of operations and planning associated with the current operations. Mr Simpson's new role of General Manager Operations and Planning will report initially to the Executive Chairman and ultimately directly to the CEO once that appointment is made.The Company is also in the process of establishing a permanent new position specifically for the General Manager of Projects and Business Improvement, which is currently filled on a contract basis.The immediate priority for the Board and Executive Team is to improve operational performance through cost reduction and by mining the highest margin reserves to improve operational cashflow. This will allow the Company to repay remaining debt facilities and transition to the Stage 1 Expansion Sulphide Development which will unlock the large sulphide reserves and resources at Wiluna.To view the release, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4B648438





Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.





Milan Jerkovic Executive Chairman Office: +61-8-9322-6418