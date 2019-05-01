Changed Number of Shares and Votes in SEMAFO

MONTREAL, May 1, 2019 - SEMAFO (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of a share issue related to the closing of the acquisition of Savary Gold Corp. during the month of April, the number of issued and outstanding shares of SEMAFO has increased from 325,818,298 to 333,117,705 common shares with voting rights as at April 30, 2019.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of SEMAFO under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on April 30, 2019 at 7:30 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Boungou and Mana Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

Website: www.semafo.com

SEMAFO: John Jentz, Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, E-mail: John.Jentz@semafo.com; Ruth Hanna, Analyst, Investor Relations, E-mail: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com; Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408, North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408