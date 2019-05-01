SEMAFO: Early Warning News Release

MONTREAL, April 30, 2019 - Semafo Inc. (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) ("SEMAFO") reports that it has acquired Savary Gold Corp. ("Savary") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the Transaction, Savary shareholders received 0.0336 SEMAFO common shares for each Savary common share (each a "Savary Share").

Immediately before the Transaction, SEMAFO owned 39,533,333 Savary Shares through a wholly owned subsidiary, representing approximately 15.4% of the issued and outstanding Savary Shares on a non-diluted basis. SEMAFO also owned through a wholly-owned subsidiary, warrants exercisable for up to 3,100,000 additional Savary Shares at an exercise price of $0.05 expiring on December 31, 2021 (the "Savary Warrants"). Assuming the exercise in full of the Savary Warrants, SEMAFO would have owned 42,633,333 Savary Shares through a wholly-owned subsidiary, representing 16.67% of the then issued and outstanding Savary Shares on a partially-diluted basis. As a result of the Transaction, SEMAFO acquired 49,932,740 common shares in the share capital of the company resulting from the Transaction ("Amalco"), representing 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Amalco. The exchange ratio under the Transaction implied consideration of C$0.10 per Savary Share, based on the closing price of the SEMAFO Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 8, 2019, and represented a premium of 100% based on the closing price of Savary Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on February 8, 2019. The transaction value (excluding SEMAFO's existing 15.4% equity interest) was approximately C$22.7 million on a fully diluted in-the-money basis, representing 2.2% dilution to SEMAFO shareholders.

Further to the Transaction and the expected delisting of the Savary Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange, Amalco has applied to cease to be a reporting issuer in each of the applicable provinces of Canada.

A copy of SEMAFO's related early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and will be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, a copy of which may be obtained by contacting Eric Paul-Hus, V-P, Law, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary, at 514-744-4408.

