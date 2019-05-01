Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, April 30, 2019 - Xanadu Mines Ltd. (ASX:XAM, TSX:XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) of the Company held April 30, 2019. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting by management of the Company were duly authorized and approved, including:
Re-election of Dr. Darryl Clark – 383,205,200 shares voted for representing 84.41% of the shares voted on the resolution and 70,777,666 shares voted against (15.59%);
Ratification of the Remuneration Report - 351,664,592 shares voted for representing 81.74% of the shares voted on the resolution and 78,552,510 shares voted against (18.26%); and
Ratification of the private placement of June 20, 2018 that issued 58,823,530 ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.17 per ordinary share and a total of 29,411,759 options at a strike price of $0.25 per option expiring on June 26, 2020 – 362,893,170 shares voted for representing 90.46% of the shares voted on the resolution and 38,275,836 shares voted against (9.54%).
For further information, please contact:
Andrew Stewart Chief Executive Officer T: +612 8280 7497 M: +976 9999 9211 Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.com www.xanadumines.com
