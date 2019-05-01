Rugby Announces Approval of Terms of Extension and Repricing of Warrants

VANCOUVER, May 01, 2019 - Rugby Mining Ltd. (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the 6,270,714 outstanding share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued upon the closing of a financing announced May 22, 2018.



The exercise price of the Warrants is reduced from $0.50 per common share to $0.36 per common share and the expiry date extended until May 22, 2020 subject to the exercise acceleration noted below. Only 10% of the placement held by insiders is being repriced.

In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.1, the Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause: should the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange be $0.45 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

Rugby Mining Ltd.

Paul Joyce

President and CEO

