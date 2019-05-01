Orsu Metals Retains Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, May 1, 2019 - Orsu Metals Corp. (TSX-V: OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") has subject to regulatory approval, retained Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making service and to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company to replace Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. in this role with effect from May 1, 2019.

The market-making service will be undertaken by ITG a registered broker in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, Orsu has agreed to pay ITG $5,000 per month. Orsu and ITG act at arm's length, and ITG has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in Orsu or its securities. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between ITG and the Corporation and ITG will not receive any shares or options from the Corporation as compensation for services it will render.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc.

Independent Trading Group specializes in market maintenance services and has been providing its market maintenance services to companies ranging from TSXV listed companies to certain of Canada's largest publicly traded companies for over 20 years. Independent Trading Group is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), and is a member of all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. For further information on ITG, please contact (416) 583-5987 or info@itg84.com

About Orsu Metals Corporation

Orsu Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The 90% owned Sergeevskoe gold project located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy Region of the Russian Federation is the focus of Orsu's activities. The maiden gold resource followed by a preliminary economic assessment is expected to be completed and announced in the first quarter of 2019.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

