Euromax Announces Board Appointment

VANCOUVER, May 1, 2019 - Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSX: EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Nicolas Treand has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Mr. Treand became independent in August 2018, he is based in Geneva and active in M&A, family office and asset management. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Trafigura Mining Group (Trafigura Pte Ltd branch) in charge of all mining and smelting assets of the group, from August 2014 – August 2018.

From August 2007 – July 2014, Mr. Treand was the Executive Director at Aurubis AD (Aurubis Bulgaria part of Aurubis AG Group). Before that, from September 2001 until July 2007, he was Managing director of Melexis Bulgaria, an automotive semiconductor Belgium company part of the Elex Group.

Mr. Treand is a graduate of the University of Applied Sciences in Lausanne Switzerland and later on specialised in general management, strategic marketing and finance at IMD Lausanne.

Mr. Treand joins the Board of Directors and takes the position as Non-Executive Director nominated by Geotechmin, which was previously held by Mr. Tzolo Voutov.

With the new appointment, the Board of the Directors of the Company are now as follows:

Timothy Morgan-Wynne, Non-Executive Chairman

Varshan Gokool, President and Chief Executive Officer

Raymond Threlkeld, Non-Executive Director

Nicolas Treand, Non-Executive Director

Lou Naumovski, Non-Executive Director

Martyn Konig, Non-Executive Director

Bill Abel, Non-Executive Director

James Burke, Non-Executive Director

Tim Morgan Wynne, Non-Executive Chairman, stated: "On behalf of the Company's board of directors we welcome Nicolas Treand as a director and believe that his experience will contribute greatly towards the successful development of the Ilovica-Shtuka Project."

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka copper-gold project.

Forward-Looking Information

