Camrova Resources Inc. Announces Binding Asset Purchase Agreement for the Assignment of Chilean Slag Contract

TORONTO, May 01, 2019 - Camrova Resources Inc. (“Camrova” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CAV; OTC: BAJFF; SSE:CAVCL.CAV US$ - Chile) is pleased to announce that the Company has finalized the terms of an asset purchase agreement (the "Asset Purchase Agreement") with Asesoria y Inversiones MAYG SpA ("MAYG") to acquire all of the rights and obligations arising from the Slag Agreement. The Company has also completed its third tranche of the Private Placement (as defined herein), raising total proceeds of $73,000. These funds will be used to pay the costs associated with the Asset Purchase Agreement as well as to support general corporate and working capital purposes.



MAYG Negotiations

On April 30, 2019 Camrova and MAYG executed a binding Asset Purchase Agreement whereby a wholly-owned subsidiary of Camrova will be assigned all of MAYG's rights and obligations arising pursuant to the Slag Agreement dated February 18, 2019 between MAYG and Anglo American Sur S.A. (the "Proposed Transaction"). The total consideration payable by Camrova to MAYG will be satisfied by a cash payment of US$500,000, and the issuance of 5,096,154 post-consolidated shares of Camrova. The Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including that the Company receive the necessary approvals from its shareholders and the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), that the Company complete a 4:1 consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding common shares, as well as the closing of a private placement comprising debt and/or equity to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to CDN$9,000,000 (at a price of CDN$0.26 per post-consolidated share). Proceeds raised will be used to pay the costs associated with completing the Proposed Transaction, as well as for general corporate purposes. The Company will disseminate an additional press release upon completion of the Proposed Transaction.

Third Closing of Private Placement

Camrova is also pleased to announce that it has issued 120,000 common shares and 120,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") in the third and final tranche of the previously announced private placement ("Private Placement") of units of the Company for proceeds of $7,200. This brings the total raised in the three tranches of the Private Placement to 1,216,667 common shares and 1,216,667 Warrants, for total combined proceeds of $73,000. The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

About Camrova Resources Inc.

Camrova is a Canadian mining company whose common shares are listed on the TSX-V. Camrova owns a 7.24% interest in the Boleo copper-cobalt-zinc mine located in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

For further information contact:

Camrova Resources Inc.

Tom Ogryzlo

Interim Chief Executive Officer



Tel: 416-271-0879

Email: info@camrovaresources.com Kris Misir

Chief Financial Officer



Tel: 647-632-3444

Email: kris.misir@camrovaresources.com

