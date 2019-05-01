BlueBird Appoints Jeremy Ross to the Board

Vancouver, May 1, 2019 - BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: BATT; US:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "BlueBird") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Ross to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Ross has over 20 years of experience in venture capital and marketing for small cap to mid-tier mining companies. He was a director of multiple award-winning Fission Uranium Corp TSX from 2013 to 2017, as well as the Corporate Development Consultant for Fission Energy when it was named a Top 50 TSX-V company for its performance. Mr. Ross was also the head of corporate development for Able Auctions and Smart Tire systems, both of which graduated from the OTC-BB to the Amex stock exchange (NYSE).

Nav Dhaliwal, CEO, of BlueBird, commented, "We are very pleased that Jeremy Ross has agreed to join our Board of Directors. His breadth of experience and successful track record in the mining sector will be of great value as we enter a new phase of activity. The battery sector continues to go from strength to strength and, in line with strong market fundamentals, BlueBird will continue to execute on its strategy of aggressive exploration and highly-targeted acquisition."

The Company also announces that Leigh Hughes, a current director of the Company, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board.

The Company has granted incentive stock options under its stock option plan to directors and officers for the purchase 485,000 common shares at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of three years, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About BlueBird Battery Metals

BlueBird Battery Metals (TSXV: BATT; US: BBBMF) owns a large, prospective portfolio of battery metal projects in Western Australia - a stable, low-risk jurisdiction. The Company is led by an experienced team and is aggressively advancing its assets, which collectively host copper, cobalt, lithium, nickel, and vanadium. BlueBird is executing on a business model that delivers direct and long-term leverage to the price appreciation in nickel, lithium and cobalt - principal materials in EV and energy storage batteries.

On Behalf of the Board of BlueBird Battery Metals Inc.

Nav Dhaliwal

CEO

For more information, please contact 1-855-584-0160 or info@bluebirdbatterymetals.com.

