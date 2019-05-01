Max Expands Choco Gold-Platinum Project area to 2,140 sq. km to Encompass Additional Gold Bearing Conglomerates

Vancouver, May 1, 2019 - Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC: MXROF) (FSE: M1D1) (the "Company" or "Max") is pleased to report that it has successfully submitted twenty-one mineral applications, expanding the Company's Choco Gold-Platinum Project (Choco) area to 2,140 sq. km.

This additional 383 sq. km area falls within the 1,000 sq. km area where the Longwave Infrared (LWIR) geophysical survey anomalies appeared to have a strong correlation with the gold bearing conglomerates, these applications were submitted, as recent field work has been confirming this correlation;

The additional area also covers potential extensions of the 100 sq. km historic Big Flat mineralization.

(Source: R.J. Fletcher & Assoc. (2011), Review of Gold & Platinum Exploration & Production in Choco Province Colombia Part 3. Private Report for Condoto Platinum Limited).

Max CEO, Brett Matich, commented: "Our on-going exploration success continues to extend the limits of the gold bearing conglomerates, necessitating the expansion of the property package." He continued, "The recorded Choco Pacific historic production from Rio Cajon and Rio Sipi appears to support the continuation of the conglomerates through to this area."



Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3834/44438_7afa6ab0f4387aca_002full.jpg

About Max Resource Corp.

Max is a mineral exploration company focused on the development and acquisition of prospective projects in the rich mineral belts of Colombia. The Company has established significant exploration infrastructure and local community support for the Choco Gold-Platinum Project, covering an area of 2,140 sq. km, located 100 km south of Medellin, over or adjacent to historic production of 1.5Mozs gold and 1.0Mozs platinum. The Company's Gachala Copper Project, is located 60 km east of Bogota. The Company is led by a seasoned management team with a track record of significant discovery and exploration success.

Source: R.J. Fletcher and Associates (2011) Review of Gold and Platinum Exploration and Production in Choco Province Colombia Part 3. Private Report for Condoto Platinum Ltd.)

MAX cautions investors it has yet to verify the historic information.

Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), a member of the Max Resource advisory board, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the company.

For more information visit: https://www.maxresource.com/

For additional information contact:

Max Resource Corp.

Tim McNulty

E: info@maxresource.com

T: (604) 290-8100

For Max Resource's French inquiries:

Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc.

E: rs@maricom.ca

T: (888) 585-MARI

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for Max Resources Corp. described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44438