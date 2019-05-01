Melkior Contracts Consulting Firm for Maseres

Timmins, May 1, 2019 - wp] ("Melkior") (TSXV:MKR)is pleased to announce that in follow-up to the positive maiden drill program at Maseres it is ready to commence on the summer exploration program. Melkior has awarded the summer program to Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc who has over 30 years of experience in the Urban-Barry Camp. Please refer to the link below for Geologica's experience:

http://www.geologica.qc.ca/projects/?lang=en

The summer program will be conducted in three phases and will kick off on May 29th with a site visit:

Phase 1: Geoscientific Compilation:

Geological Base Map of the property (public information from the Ministry of Quebec)

Revision of the geophysical surveys (Mag, VTEM and IP)

Integration of all database from Melkior (surface mapping, sampling, Mag, VTEM, IP and recent Drilling)

Identify and locate areas of interest for future work efforts

Phase 2: Review of drill core and selection of drill holes for check sampling and resampling:

Mineralized quartz veinlets and veins

Intrusive and pegmatite dykes with sulphides (pyrite and/or pyrrhotite and/or chalcopyrite)

All sections with disseminated sulphides (pyrite and/or pyrrhotite and/or chalcopyrite)

Sheared and fractured altered zones hosting quartz-tourmaline and sulphides

Phase 3: Prospection and outcrop stripping with detailed mapping and sampling:

Prospection of selected priority areas previously defined in Phase 1

Mechanical Stripping on sub-cropping selected areas following the prospection

Detailed mapping with channel sampling of the mineralization of the stripped outcrops

Jim Deluce, CEO of Melkior remarks, "We are excited to work with Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc on the summer program at Maseres. With their extensive experience in the Urban-Barry area, we believe they are the right group to take the Maseres project to the next level."

